Simple Oilbegone Micellar Water Skin Face 400 Ml

Nice product
This is a really nice product and very useful to have in the bathroom for when required. Although it is an everyday products and smells nice it just didn’t work for my skin type everyday but it is good for getting stubborn make off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!
This product is effective and has made my skin feel and look amazing!
Amazing results
After a week of switching to this after my usual brand was out of stock, I've noticed how clear my face is. People are commenting and asking what I've been using. Will be sticking with this for definite.
Love this
I loved this product., many cleansing products I have used leave you face quite greasy. This one leaves your face soft and all your makeup and daily grime gone. Leaving your face clean and soft I will definitely use this in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not a great product
I was a bit disappointed on how this product worked below average. It was meant to remove makeup but in fact left my skin dry after use. Wouldn't buy it in future or recommend to anyone. Also packaging looks cheap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great quality, great value
I have incorporated this product into my daily routine and the results have been fantastic. I have noticed vastly improved skin condition along with a general feeling of being refreshed. It is not harsh on the skin like some similar products and I have noticed a drastic improvement in my skin condition. I highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice!
Product not oily. Very nice for the skin. Deffenatly will be buying this again. Great price. Lasts for ages! Will recommend to friends and family. Thanks for this lovely product. Already on my shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
brill
LOVED USING THIS AS OTHERS IVE USED TENDS TO LEAVE YOUR SKIN FELLING QUITE OILY,AND LEAVES YOU WITH A SHINY COMPLEXION,SO THIS PRODUCT IS GREAT.IT IS EASY TO USE AND ABSORBES IN THE SKIN REALLY WELL.love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I use this daily and find it helps get all my makeup off without any need for harsh rubbing. It feels good on your skin and not oily like some other products can make you feel like. Love this and will use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Quick and easy
Although this product was quick and easy to use, my skin didn’t feel that smooth after using it. This is a good make up remover and left my skin with no blemishes however my skin was not soft after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]