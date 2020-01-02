Simple Daily Skin Detox Blemish Wipes 25

Cleansing and smell nice
I have to be honest I don’t use these every day, but when I do use them they always leave me feeling clean and smooth. They also smell really nice. I cannot think of any improvements I would make to the product, I just forget to use them regularly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Waste of money
Absolute waste of money. Got no wetness in them. Rough on my sensitive skin
Great Procuct
Great product!! I love the way these wipes leave your skin feeling clean soft and well moisturised.. They also smell amazing too. They have a nice feel and not to flimsy. would recommend anyone to try these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Daily skin detox
I got these and to be honest bar trying a couple I didn't really use them as it's not the type of product I'd ever use. But I do have a teenage daughter who big into her daily cleansing regimes and she loved them. Done what was expected well and said they felt really fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
First time using the simple skincare range and I highly recommend these cleansing wipes. I have been using these after my commute into London to clean my face and they work wonders. They leave your face feeling really fresh and moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic Product
I bought this product around a month ago and have been using them daily for the past couple of weeks. They smell great, and really help my skin look as radiant as it once had. Definitely will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Left feeling fresh
These wipe are not for taking make up off, but can be used after and left my skin feeling clean and quite moisturised. I always find the simple packs of wipes to run out quite quickly if used everyday and so a bigger pack would be handy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent fragrance free wipes.
Very moist and refreshing face wipe. Possibly a bit thicker than the normal. Very effective and leave face feeling mint. Feels more like washing a face than normal wipes. Would recommend a purchase Today [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good but not for everyone.
I used these in place of my normal face wipes for a week but my skin did not react well to them. As such i couldnt really give them a fair review so i passed them on to my partner. She had a much better experience using them. She liked that they are wetter and thicker than other wipes and allowed her to clean off her make up with a single wipe. Her skin felt clean and purified after using them and she said she would purchase wipes from this brand in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent as always!
I was very excited to see a Simple tester as I use simple products every day. I would definitely buy this sample as it says exactly what it does on the tin, it’s for oily skin which is prone to blemishes, exactly my skin type. I really got on well with the product, it made my skin less oily and more clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]