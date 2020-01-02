By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Daily Skin Detox Blemish Wipes 25

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Daily Skin Detox Blemish Wipes 25
£ 4.00
£0.16/each
  • From the cleansing wipes expert to you – new Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear + Matte Cleansing Wipes are specifically designed for oily skin. With just 1 wipe, they instantly eliminate make-up, oil and impurities that can lead to blemishes whilst being gentle on your skin. Made with an oil-free, purifying formula and blended with thyme, zinc and witch hazel each cleansing wipe acts like a gentle daily detox for your skin, to instantly control shine and leave oily skin clean, fresh and breathable.
  • If you're wondering how to get rid of oily skin, you can now do this anytime, anywhere with our newest Cleansing Wipes for oily skin - perfect for using as a make up remover before your usual face cleanser, or for on the go when you need to get clear, fresh-looking skin in seconds. Each cleansing wipe contains an individualised, optimum dose of cleansing formulation that's made with a detoxifying blend of thyme, zinc and witch hazel to deeply cleanse skin. While glycerine and Vitamin B3 impregnated in the wipes work to replenish and maintain skin’s barrier (microbiome), helping to boost its natural defences against external aggressors that can lead to blemishes.
  • How to use? 1. Gently wipe over your face, holding the wipe over stubborn make-up for a few seconds before wiping 2. Remember to reseal the pack to prevent wipes from drying out 3. Throw used wipes in the bin, do not flush!
  • Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear + Matte Cleansing Wipes Instantly eliminate blemish-causing make-up, oil and impurities
  • Each wipe is the perfect make up remover and face cleanser for on the go to instantly control shine and leave skin clean, fresh and breathable
  • Made with a detoxifying blend of thyme, zinc and witch hazel to act like a gentle daily detox for your skin
  • Tough on make-up, dirt and oil that can lead to blemishes while being gentle on skin
  • Specially designed for oily skin with an oil-free, residue-free formula
  • Our full Simple Daily Skin Detox range is made with no harsh chemicals, artificial perfume or colour, no drying salicylic acid or alcohol, no added parabens or phthalates, no mineral oils, and no animal derived ingredients

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Citric Acid, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Pantolactone, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Thymus Vulgaris Flower/Leaf Extract, Zinc PCA

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently wipe over your face, holding the wipe over stubborn make-up for a few seconds before wiping. Remember to reseal the pack to prevent wipes from drying out. Throw used wipes in the bin, do not flush!

Warnings

  • Warning: for external use only, avoid contact with eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: for external use only, avoid contact with eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Cleansing and smell nice

4 stars

I have to be honest I don’t use these every day, but when I do use them they always leave me feeling clean and smooth. They also smell really nice. I cannot think of any improvements I would make to the product, I just forget to use them regularly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Waste of money

1 stars

Absolute waste of money. Got no wetness in them. Rough on my sensitive skin

Great Procuct

5 stars

Great product!! I love the way these wipes leave your skin feeling clean soft and well moisturised.. They also smell amazing too. They have a nice feel and not to flimsy. would recommend anyone to try these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Daily skin detox

5 stars

I got these and to be honest bar trying a couple I didn't really use them as it's not the type of product I'd ever use. But I do have a teenage daughter who big into her daily cleansing regimes and she loved them. Done what was expected well and said they felt really fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

First time using the simple skincare range and I highly recommend these cleansing wipes. I have been using these after my commute into London to clean my face and they work wonders. They leave your face feeling really fresh and moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Product

4 stars

I bought this product around a month ago and have been using them daily for the past couple of weeks. They smell great, and really help my skin look as radiant as it once had. Definitely will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left feeling fresh

4 stars

These wipe are not for taking make up off, but can be used after and left my skin feeling clean and quite moisturised. I always find the simple packs of wipes to run out quite quickly if used everyday and so a bigger pack would be handy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent fragrance free wipes.

5 stars

Very moist and refreshing face wipe. Possibly a bit thicker than the normal. Very effective and leave face feeling mint. Feels more like washing a face than normal wipes. Would recommend a purchase Today [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but not for everyone.

4 stars

I used these in place of my normal face wipes for a week but my skin did not react well to them. As such i couldnt really give them a fair review so i passed them on to my partner. She had a much better experience using them. She liked that they are wetter and thicker than other wipes and allowed her to clean off her make up with a single wipe. Her skin felt clean and purified after using them and she said she would purchase wipes from this brand in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent as always!

5 stars

I was very excited to see a Simple tester as I use simple products every day. I would definitely buy this sample as it says exactly what it does on the tin, it’s for oily skin which is prone to blemishes, exactly my skin type. I really got on well with the product, it made my skin less oily and more clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Original Source Vanilla Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Simple Daily Skin Detox Sos Serum 25Ml

£ 6.00
£24.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here