Simple Clear Pore Scrub Skin Face 150 Ml

4.5(54)Write a review
£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml
  • Refresh and renew your skin with new Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear Pore Scrub, our exfoliating scrub specially designed for oily skin. Blended with thyme, zinc and witch hazel, this facial scrub cleanses deep down to help eliminate pore-clogging dirt, oil and make-up to leave skin purified. While added bamboo exfoliators gently refine pores and rough, uneven patches to leave skin clear and smooth.
  • When skin is exposed to external aggressors such as heat, pollution or products containing harsh chemicals, it can cause skin to become sensitized and triggers an overproduction of oil and sebum… and ultimately clogged pores and spots. Removing excess oil is key to preventing new blemishes from forming. But using a harsh face cleanser or face scrub can weaken skin’s defence against harmful bacteria, leaving it prone to spots and blemishes. If you’re wondering how to get rid of oily skin in a gentle way, Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear Pore Scrub is the perfect combination of efficacy and kindness thanks to its unique formula with 5% active witch hazel and ultra fine bamboo exfoliators:
  • • Detoxifying formula boosted with 5% active witch hazel, a natural astringent known for its efficacy against oil while being soothing and kind to skin
  • • ultra fine bamboo particles to gently exfoliate away dead skin cells and refine pores, while helping to absorb excess oil for an instant mattifying effect
  • • made with no harsh chemicals, artificial perfume or colour, no drying salicylic acid or alcohol, no added parabens or phthalates, no mineral oils, and no animal derived ingredients
  • How to use? 1. Lather a small amount in your hands 2. Using light pressure, massage onto wet skin 3. Rinse thoroughly. Designed to resolve oily skin in the gentlest way, we recommend using 2-3 times per week!
  • Simple Daily Skin Detox Clear Pore Scrub leaves skin feeling smoother and clearer-looking in just 1 use
  • Specially designed for oily skin, this face scrub deeply cleanses dirt, oil and make-up while being gentle on skin
  • Made with a detoxifying blend of thyme, zinc and witch hazel to efficiently remove oil, and help prevent future blemishes
  • With added natural bamboo exfoliators to sweep away dead skin cells and help prevent clogged pores
  • Designed to resolve oily skin in the gentlest way, we recommend using 2-3 times per week!
  • Our full Simple Daily Skin Detox range is made with no harsh chemicals, artificial perfume or colour, no drying salicylic acid or alcohol, no added parabens or phthalates, no mineral oils, and no animal derived ingredients
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Test first on a small patch. Use light pressure starting with once weekly, gradually increasing frequency as needed up to 2-3 times per week. If you experience irritation, discontinue use

Warnings

  • Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

54 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Super duper

5 stars

I was sent thos item to test and its been amazing it does the job brilliantly and it makes my skin feel amazing its a must tey frok me i would definitely recommend to friends and family.. love love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ouch!

1 stars

Although I’m in my 50s I still have pretty oily skin. The granules in the scrub made my face sting and only a few hours later it was really oily. I’ll be going back to my usual Simple moisturising face wash which works.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent Product Excellent Product Excellent Product Excellent Product Excellent Product

WOW!

5 stars

This was recommended to me by a friend when I said I wanted to try and get rid of the pores on my nose. I’ve been using it for a week and wow!! My skin feels so smooth, and looks hydrated, I’ve noticed the shrinkage of pores on my nose ! Amazing

Great Product

5 stars

Used this product for a while now and it has helped my skin look and feel a lot better. Would not suggest using it on a daily basis. Overall a really good product that I will buy in the future over similar products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs

5 stars

Absolutely amazing product. The best product I have ever used. Havent been happy with my skin in a long time and after two weeks of using this scrub I couldn't be more happier with my fresh new clear skin. WELL DONE SIMPLE and THANKYOU so much.

amazing

5 stars

It makes my skin feel so soft and fresh whilst still being kind to my skin. I've been using it for a while now and my skin is so much better. I does exactly what it say it will, clears your pores whilst taking care of sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super smooth skin

5 stars

After using this product I had to replace it after my cleaner had chucked it away by mistake but since using it I have found that my skin is smoother and feels so much cleaner and refreshed and will continue to use this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great daily wash!

4 stars

Got this about 2 months ago, still going strong and keeping me feeling fresh. Would recommend to anyone looking for a wash for day and night. Goes well with other products of similar brand for consistency. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Great product.

4 stars

I’ve been using this product throughout the winter months and it’s great. Keeps the face clean and well hydrated throughout the day. Even gets through a full beard to the skin and deep cleans the face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

