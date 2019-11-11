Simple Clear Pore Scrub Skin Face 150 Ml

Super duper
I was sent thos item to test and its been amazing it does the job brilliantly and it makes my skin feel amazing its a must tey frok me i would definitely recommend to friends and family.. love love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ouch!
Although I’m in my 50s I still have pretty oily skin. The granules in the scrub made my face sting and only a few hours later it was really oily. I’ll be going back to my usual Simple moisturising face wash which works.
Excellent
Excellent Product Excellent Product Excellent Product Excellent Product Excellent Product
WOW!
This was recommended to me by a friend when I said I wanted to try and get rid of the pores on my nose. I’ve been using it for a week and wow!! My skin feels so smooth, and looks hydrated, I’ve noticed the shrinkage of pores on my nose ! Amazing
Great Product
Used this product for a while now and it has helped my skin look and feel a lot better. Would not suggest using it on a daily basis. Overall a really good product that I will buy in the future over similar products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mrs
Absolutely amazing product. The best product I have ever used. Havent been happy with my skin in a long time and after two weeks of using this scrub I couldn't be more happier with my fresh new clear skin. WELL DONE SIMPLE and THANKYOU so much.
amazing
It makes my skin feel so soft and fresh whilst still being kind to my skin. I've been using it for a while now and my skin is so much better. I does exactly what it say it will, clears your pores whilst taking care of sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super smooth skin
After using this product I had to replace it after my cleaner had chucked it away by mistake but since using it I have found that my skin is smoother and feels so much cleaner and refreshed and will continue to use this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great daily wash!
Got this about 2 months ago, still going strong and keeping me feeling fresh. Would recommend to anyone looking for a wash for day and night. Goes well with other products of similar brand for consistency. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A Great product.
I’ve been using this product throughout the winter months and it’s great. Keeps the face clean and well hydrated throughout the day. Even gets through a full beard to the skin and deep cleans the face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]