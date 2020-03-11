Nivea Micellair Water Sensitive Skin 400Ml

Nivea micellar water
The micellat water was great my make-up came off easy my skin is great soft no spots glowing i will buy this i am recommending this to everyone my friends and family want it my daughter just using this on her face to make it soft and glowing thank you for sending it to me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I really love Nivea Micellair! It comes in a very big bottle and a little goes a long way, so it should last a long time. Better still, it's very effective and doesn't require much effort at all, even with stubborn mascara and eyeliner. I love how it saves time (No rinsing step) and leaves skin feeling fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Micellair Nivea
Very effective, will sweep away your make-up easily, leaving skin feeling toned and cleansed. NIVEA MICELLAIR is a good option for easy make-up removal when time is tight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic product
This micellar water is perfect for my sensitive skin. Leave my skin clean and fresh withouth any irritation. It has very light texture and I do not feel it on my face. It does not irritate eyes so it can be used to wash make up with sensitive eyes. I'm sure that I will use this product in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA MicellAIR
This left my face feeling fresh and clean, very gentle on my eyes which was great, and cleaned my skin really well. I can't recommend this enough!! My skin is usually dry and reacts badly to most cleansers, so I'm glad I found the exception to the rule. It's scent is barely noticeable, and not unpleasant at all. It removed all my makeup, stubborn waterproof mascara included. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happy happy happy
ideal for delicate sensitive skin it does not sting the eyes without smell Effectively removes make-up I´am recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does exactly what it says on the bottle
“What would I want to know before I got this product” If it genuinely works or not and I have to say as sceptical as I was it is amazing. I’ve tried numerous make up removers and find that yes they work well however I have to scrub half of my skin off for those hard to remove products like waterproof mascara or even my eyebrow pencil which is a bit waxy and very stubborn to completely remove however after only 2 cotton pads and a firm wipe, with this product I was able to remove every bit of makeup I was wearing! Only down side I found was that it left my face feeling quite damp and did have to pat it dry with a towel but the pros to this definitely outweigh the cons. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best micellar water ever
I have sensitive skin and this Nivea micellar water is perfect for my skin , for my face and lips. I used one months and I feel better. Before I had big problem with skin , I had eczema. Now everything is fine. I don't have problem. I will use this product all time, this is perfect for everybody who has sensitive skin. I recommend for friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Better then expected
I think this is the best 3in1 makeup remover I have used! It left no residue what so ever, I didn't get the sticky feeling after using like I have with majority of other products I've used. You only have to use a small amount for you entire face, I have been using it before and after my shower and was surprised how much it still picked up from my skin when I used after shower. I've included pictures to show this. It removed my makeup (including waterproof mascara) without scrubbing or rubbing my face. I highly recommend the nivea micellar water for a natural way to cleanse and remove makeup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A new sensitive skin solution from NIVEA
The new introduction by NIVEA is directed towards the sensitive skinned people who can easily suffer from irritation when they are trying to cleanse, hydrate and tone their skin. This is a micellar water that aims to clean the skin from any daily pollutants and makeup while not irritating, instead soothing and hyrdrating the skin. So, a bit more information on the product before the hands on experience: it claims to leave "0% residue" and be effective to gently yet deeply cleansing the skin -face, eyes, lips- and removing the makeup while soothing and hydrating. It is formulated for sensitive skin, being perfume free and gentle. It does not require any rubbing or rinsing either. Here is my experience with this so called NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Miceller Water 3 in 1 makeup remover: I have used it on several occasions, on a face with and without makeup. It does what it says in terms of cleaning in my opinion: it deeply cleanses and removes makeup residues very well. I have used it for removing waterproof mascara as well, and it performed quite well: i wanted to touch up either with this micellar water or another makeup remover for the mascara residues after using this micellar water for the first round and they worked fairly well and removed the residues. Perfume wise, I sensed no strong smell at all, it is a soapy clean smell that felt natural. It did not require rubbing or rinsing indeed, no feelings of tightness afterwards. I have sensitive and eczematous skin so having an attack during the same time I tried this product is a good chance for the sake of this review: my face had a slight burning feeling first time I used this and that was the only time I wanted to rinse it just in case. The burning ceased for the other times. I also had really bad eyelid eczema but I had to put makeup on one day and used this product as well to remove it: at that time, it was not overly irritating for my skin but i did not find it soothing either. So my experience is a rather balanced one, I did not particularly find it very effective in terms of soothing in during an active eczema attack, but it was not particularly irritating on top of that. Other times when my skin is sensitive to a lesser degree, the product was nice to use, a very good makeup cleanser and rather nice and easy on the skin, not tightening or disrupting the skin's integrity and elasticity. I think that if you have sensitive skin, it is worth a try to see how you get along together, it might not be the one for you or it might be your new easily reachable inexpensive treasure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]