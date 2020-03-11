Nivea Micellair Water Sensitive Skin 400Ml

Nivea micellar water 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th April 2018 The micellat water was great my make-up came off easy my skin is great soft no spots glowing i will buy this i am recommending this to everyone my friends and family want it my daughter just using this on her face to make it soft and glowing thank you for sending it to me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th April 2018 I really love Nivea Micellair! It comes in a very big bottle and a little goes a long way, so it should last a long time. Better still, it's very effective and doesn't require much effort at all, even with stubborn mascara and eyeliner. I love how it saves time (No rinsing step) and leaves skin feeling fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Micellair Nivea 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th April 2018 Very effective, will sweep away your make-up easily, leaving skin feeling toned and cleansed. NIVEA MICELLAIR is a good option for easy make-up removal when time is tight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th April 2018 This micellar water is perfect for my sensitive skin. Leave my skin clean and fresh withouth any irritation. It has very light texture and I do not feel it on my face. It does not irritate eyes so it can be used to wash make up with sensitive eyes. I'm sure that I will use this product in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA MicellAIR 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 This left my face feeling fresh and clean, very gentle on my eyes which was great, and cleaned my skin really well. I can't recommend this enough!! My skin is usually dry and reacts badly to most cleansers, so I'm glad I found the exception to the rule. It's scent is barely noticeable, and not unpleasant at all. It removed all my makeup, stubborn waterproof mascara included. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy happy happy 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 ideal for delicate sensitive skin it does not sting the eyes without smell Effectively removes make-up I´am recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says on the bottle 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 “What would I want to know before I got this product” If it genuinely works or not and I have to say as sceptical as I was it is amazing. I’ve tried numerous make up removers and find that yes they work well however I have to scrub half of my skin off for those hard to remove products like waterproof mascara or even my eyebrow pencil which is a bit waxy and very stubborn to completely remove however after only 2 cotton pads and a firm wipe, with this product I was able to remove every bit of makeup I was wearing! Only down side I found was that it left my face feeling quite damp and did have to pat it dry with a towel but the pros to this definitely outweigh the cons. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best micellar water ever 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 I have sensitive skin and this Nivea micellar water is perfect for my skin , for my face and lips. I used one months and I feel better. Before I had big problem with skin , I had eczema. Now everything is fine. I don't have problem. I will use this product all time, this is perfect for everybody who has sensitive skin. I recommend for friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better then expected 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 I think this is the best 3in1 makeup remover I have used! It left no residue what so ever, I didn't get the sticky feeling after using like I have with majority of other products I've used. You only have to use a small amount for you entire face, I have been using it before and after my shower and was surprised how much it still picked up from my skin when I used after shower. I've included pictures to show this. It removed my makeup (including waterproof mascara) without scrubbing or rubbing my face. I highly recommend the nivea micellar water for a natural way to cleanse and remove makeup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]