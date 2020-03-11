By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Q10 Power Serum Pearls 40Ml

Nivea Q10 Power Serum Pearls 40Ml
£ 5.50
£13.75/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Replenishing Serum Pearls offers pure anti-wrinkle power for a refined and younger looking complexion. This anti-ageing Serum contains 10X more Creatine than the previous Q10plus formula.
  • Pack size: 40ML

Aqua, Cyclomethicone, Glycerin, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Propylene Glycol, Methylpropanediol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Dimethiconol, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Acrylic Acid/VP Crosspolymer, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Algin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 11680, CI 12085, CI 77891

Made in Germany

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

40ml ℮

