Nivea Q10 Power Serum Pearls 40Ml
- NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Replenishing Serum Pearls offers pure anti-wrinkle power for a refined and younger looking complexion. This anti-ageing Serum contains 10X more Creatine than the previous Q10plus formula.
- Pack size: 40ML
Aqua, Cyclomethicone, Glycerin, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Propylene Glycol, Methylpropanediol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Dimethiconol, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Acrylic Acid/VP Crosspolymer, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Algin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 11680, CI 12085, CI 77891
Made in Germany
Box. Card - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
40ml ℮
