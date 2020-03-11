By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Q10 Power Pore Minimising Cream 50Ml

4.5(100)Write a review
Nivea Q10 Power Pore Minimising Cream 50Ml
£ 5.50
£11.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Pore Refining Day Cream effectively reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles, and visibly minimizes pores. This anti-ageing day cream contains 10X more Creatine than the previous Q10 plus formula.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cyclomethicone, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alcohol Denat., Sucrose Polystearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Methylpropanediol, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethiconol, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Distarch Phosphate, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum, CI 42090

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

100 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

My skin felt hydrated and radiant all day. Will buy it again 100%

Bit greasy and heavy

3 stars

I preferred the Aldi/Lidl similar cream, less greasy. This made my makeup look shiny instead of matt!

One of my favourites

5 stars

I love Nivea face creams mainly because they are really well priced. This one smells really nice, is not too thick to wear under my foundation and feels like it keeps your face moisturised all day

Great

5 stars

This is very nice, i have used Estee lauder day wear cream and this is very very similar but a whole lot cheaper, big tick from me

Love

5 stars

This used to be my go to moisturiser, makeup applies beautifully with this as a base underneath, its great for combo skin as it’s not too oily. Overall great product

Silky smooth skin

5 stars

I have very sensitive skin so was dubious when I first used this cream, I am happy to say the cream is light absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling lovely and silky smooth with no irritation at all

The One

5 stars

This delightful lightweight cream has a subtle fresh scent and absorbs quickly without trace. My skin feels instantly revived and is tangibly smooth. It manages my various skin concerns including vitiligo as it contains SPF 15.

Thick and creamy

5 stars

Love this cream, my number 1 go to for night cream, its thick and creamy yet absorbs quickly into your skin so your skin feels instantly hydrated. Smells nice and fresh and after my first month of using I noticed my lines slightly fading and I've been using it ever since

Lovely daytime moisturiser

4 stars

This has been my go to daytime moisturiser for a few years now as I love all of the Nivea Q10 products. I'm sure the Q10 has kept my skin looking younger. It's richly moisturising with a subtle scent. It makes the perfect base for my makeup helping it apply more evenly. Be sure not to use too much though, if I do I find it rolls off at the edge of my face but that shows how good it is as moisture barrier if you go sparingly! Overall it's hard to beat, lovely product.

Would buy again

4 stars

Really like this product as a reasonable priced every day moisturiser. It's texture and smell are lovely and left skin feeling soft and plump and hydrated.

1-10 of 100 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

