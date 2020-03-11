Nivea Q10 Power Pore Minimising Cream 50Ml

Amazing
My skin felt hydrated and radiant all day. Will buy it again 100%
Bit greasy and heavy
I preferred the Aldi/Lidl similar cream, less greasy. This made my makeup look shiny instead of matt!
One of my favourites
I love Nivea face creams mainly because they are really well priced. This one smells really nice, is not too thick to wear under my foundation and feels like it keeps your face moisturised all day
Great
This is very nice, i have used Estee lauder day wear cream and this is very very similar but a whole lot cheaper, big tick from me
Love
This used to be my go to moisturiser, makeup applies beautifully with this as a base underneath, its great for combo skin as it’s not too oily. Overall great product
Silky smooth skin
I have very sensitive skin so was dubious when I first used this cream, I am happy to say the cream is light absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling lovely and silky smooth with no irritation at all
The One
This delightful lightweight cream has a subtle fresh scent and absorbs quickly without trace. My skin feels instantly revived and is tangibly smooth. It manages my various skin concerns including vitiligo as it contains SPF 15.
Thick and creamy
Love this cream, my number 1 go to for night cream, its thick and creamy yet absorbs quickly into your skin so your skin feels instantly hydrated. Smells nice and fresh and after my first month of using I noticed my lines slightly fading and I've been using it ever since
Lovely daytime moisturiser
This has been my go to daytime moisturiser for a few years now as I love all of the Nivea Q10 products. I'm sure the Q10 has kept my skin looking younger. It's richly moisturising with a subtle scent. It makes the perfect base for my makeup helping it apply more evenly. Be sure not to use too much though, if I do I find it rolls off at the edge of my face but that shows how good it is as moisture barrier if you go sparingly! Overall it's hard to beat, lovely product.
Would buy again
Really like this product as a reasonable priced every day moisturiser. It's texture and smell are lovely and left skin feeling soft and plump and hydrated.