Nivea Q10 Power Age Spot Cream Spf 30 50Ml

Write a review
Nivea Q10 Power Age Spot Cream Spf 30 50Ml
£ 5.50
£11.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Age Spot Day Cream SPF30 reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles and dark spots. This anti-ageing day cream contains 10X more Creatine than the previous Q10 plus formula.
  • Pack size: 50ML



Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Cyclomethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Methylpropanediol, Tapioca Starch, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES



Net Contents

50ml ℮

2 Reviews





Love this moisturiser

5 stars

I’ve been using this for months now makes my face feel really moisturised for the whole day

too much perfume

2 stars

too much perfume :( And this pulls down all the pluses

