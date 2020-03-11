Nivea Q10 Power Age Spot Cream Spf 30 50Ml

Love this moisturiser
I’ve been using this for months now makes my face feel really moisturised for the whole day
too much perfume
too much perfume :( And this pulls down all the pluses
Aqua, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Cyclomethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Methylpropanediol, Tapioca Starch, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum
Made in Germany
Box. Card - Check Local Recycling
50ml ℮
