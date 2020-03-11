By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Q10 Power Night Cream 50Ml

4(66)Write a review
Nivea Q10 Power Night Cream 50Ml
£ 5.50
£11.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA® Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Revitalising Night Cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles and leaves skin feeling firmer. This anti-ageing night cream contains 10X more Creatine than the previous Q10plus formula.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Methylpropanediol, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Stearyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Panthenol, Lanolin Alcohol, Tridecyl Stearate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Dipentaerythrityl Hexacaprylate/Hexacaprate, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

66 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Miricale cream

5 stars

Excellent Product would recommend to all my friends

Fabulous affordable night cream

5 stars

Affordable fabulous night cream! I love this night cream. It comes in a lovely sized container with the usual Nivea silver foil seal. The cream feels so soft and velvety on my face. This is my 2nd jar and I can honestly say I feel and see he difference. It does feel like it sits on the skin but it’s a night cream and is obviously working hard while I sleep rather than completely sinking in and drying out immediately! My skin is definitely improved and I am definitely impressed...

Great cream

5 stars

Nivea has always be my favourite cream/lotion all the time. But this cream works wonder on my skin. It really tightens with 1st application.

Great!

4 stars

I love it. Feels better than my normal cream. Feel smoother [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worth a Try

5 stars

very light to apply, doesn't lie on the skin, nice smell and my skin feels so soft and I don't have to apply much for it to go far [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just 2 weeks using

3 stars

In 2 weeks I couldn't feel any difference... maybe in some more weeks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Giving Nivea a go!

4 stars

I really enjoyed using this. I could feel a difference in my skin immediately. It had a lovely smell and consistency. I would definitely buy It! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoying the compliments

4 stars

I loved the packinging. Classy and attractive. I didn't really notice any change initially but then started having compliments from family,friends and colleagues about how fresh and good my skin looked. So its definitely improved the overall look of complexion and more importantly the wrinkles. I have always used facial cream and feel they just maintained or slowed the wrinkling process down however Nivea q10 has visibly reduced them. So far me it would just depend on how much the product would be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

pleasantly surprised

4 stars

I initially thought the product was very greasy, but it didn't seem to make my skin feel greasy the following day. I like the product but will continue to use it until I have finish the pot before I make my final decision. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Affordable uplifting night cream.

4 stars

A luxurious feeling moisturising cream, easily absorbed into my skin, nice perfume. After using for a week my skin looked brighter and smoother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea Q10 Power Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

£ 5.50
£11.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Q10 Power Bright Eye Cream 15Ml

£ 5.50
£36.67/100ml

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Nivea Q10 Plus C Anti Wrinkle Night Cream 40Ml

£ 11.00
£27.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here