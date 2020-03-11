Nivea Q10 Power Night Cream 50Ml

Miricale cream
Excellent Product would recommend to all my friends
Fabulous affordable night cream
Affordable fabulous night cream! I love this night cream. It comes in a lovely sized container with the usual Nivea silver foil seal. The cream feels so soft and velvety on my face. This is my 2nd jar and I can honestly say I feel and see he difference. It does feel like it sits on the skin but it’s a night cream and is obviously working hard while I sleep rather than completely sinking in and drying out immediately! My skin is definitely improved and I am definitely impressed...
Great cream
Nivea has always be my favourite cream/lotion all the time. But this cream works wonder on my skin. It really tightens with 1st application.
Great!
I love it. Feels better than my normal cream. Feel smoother [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Worth a Try
very light to apply, doesn't lie on the skin, nice smell and my skin feels so soft and I don't have to apply much for it to go far [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just 2 weeks using
In 2 weeks I couldn't feel any difference... maybe in some more weeks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Giving Nivea a go!
I really enjoyed using this. I could feel a difference in my skin immediately. It had a lovely smell and consistency. I would definitely buy It! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Enjoying the compliments
I loved the packinging. Classy and attractive. I didn't really notice any change initially but then started having compliments from family,friends and colleagues about how fresh and good my skin looked. So its definitely improved the overall look of complexion and more importantly the wrinkles. I have always used facial cream and feel they just maintained or slowed the wrinkling process down however Nivea q10 has visibly reduced them. So far me it would just depend on how much the product would be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
pleasantly surprised
I initially thought the product was very greasy, but it didn't seem to make my skin feel greasy the following day. I like the product but will continue to use it until I have finish the pot before I make my final decision. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Affordable uplifting night cream.
A luxurious feeling moisturising cream, easily absorbed into my skin, nice perfume. After using for a week my skin looked brighter and smoother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]