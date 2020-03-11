Nivea Q10 Power Bright Eye Cream 15Ml

Quick results
After using both morning and night for only 4 days, results are CLEAR. Skin looks brighter already.
Nivea Q10 fabulous results
A luxurious gorgeous cream that smells gorgeous and had an instant firming result on my skin which only improved the more I used it .I will definitely be using this going forward and recommend to my friends . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thumbs up
A lovely light texture, absorbs really well and doesn't leave a tacky film or residue. Works well under my makeup. Very a ffordable eye cream. I've noticed my wrinkles are not so pronounced and slightly reduces puffiness. Decent amount in the tube too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good eye cream
Much better than I was expecting. A little goes a long way so lasts well. I have sensitive skin but this caused no problems at all and was actually very soothing to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich and heavy cream
The cream is white with a thick consistency. It does seem to have an immediate brightening effect, however, it pilled especially when using concealer, so I could only use it at night. I prefer creams with a lighter texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not for me!
This product gave me spots under my eyelid, i do not have sensitive skin and I have never had this happen before so I know it was this cream! Unfortunately did not work great for me and I stopped using this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Cream
Certainly felt a firming sensation when using this but did not reduce dark circles or puffiness around eyes. Not so sure it made any difference to the wrinkles either but still using it so maybe over a longer period I will see a difference [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Powerful eye cream
Light & fast absorbing, really helps to reduce wrinkles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Effective anti-age eye cream.
Very well designed packaging that allows to squeeze a small amount of cream. Cream is very easy to apply in the delicate eye area. It lets skin look firmer. The eye area looks brighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A good edition to my skincare regime
The cream was scent free and very easily rubbed in. Over the week I noticed a very slight improvement to the skin around my eyes although my wrinkles although few are still there! A good edition to my skincare regime [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]