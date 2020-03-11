By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Q10 Power Bright Eye Cream 15Ml

4(68)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Q10 Power Bright Eye Cream 15Ml
  • NIVEA® Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Brightening Eye Cream, especially developed for the delicate eye area, effectively fights lines & wrinkles and leaves skin visibly firmer. This anti-age eye cream contains 10X more Creatine than the previous formula of Q10plus.
  • Visibly firmer eye contour skin
  • Reduced dark under-eye circles
  • Visibly reduces the appearance of eye contour wrinkles
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cyclomethicone, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Talc, Tapioca Starch, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Cera Microcristallina, Paraffinum Liquidum, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Quick results

5 stars

After using both morning and night for only 4 days, results are CLEAR. Skin looks brighter already.

Nivea Q10 fabulous results

4 stars

A luxurious gorgeous cream that smells gorgeous and had an instant firming result on my skin which only improved the more I used it .I will definitely be using this going forward and recommend to my friends . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thumbs up

5 stars

A lovely light texture, absorbs really well and doesn't leave a tacky film or residue. Works well under my makeup. Very a ffordable eye cream. I've noticed my wrinkles are not so pronounced and slightly reduces puffiness. Decent amount in the tube too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good eye cream

4 stars

Much better than I was expecting. A little goes a long way so lasts well. I have sensitive skin but this caused no problems at all and was actually very soothing to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich and heavy cream

3 stars

The cream is white with a thick consistency. It does seem to have an immediate brightening effect, however, it pilled especially when using concealer, so I could only use it at night. I prefer creams with a lighter texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me!

2 stars

This product gave me spots under my eyelid, i do not have sensitive skin and I have never had this happen before so I know it was this cream! Unfortunately did not work great for me and I stopped using this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Cream

4 stars

Certainly felt a firming sensation when using this but did not reduce dark circles or puffiness around eyes. Not so sure it made any difference to the wrinkles either but still using it so maybe over a longer period I will see a difference [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Powerful eye cream

4 stars

Light & fast absorbing, really helps to reduce wrinkles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective anti-age eye cream.

4 stars

Very well designed packaging that allows to squeeze a small amount of cream. Cream is very easy to apply in the delicate eye area. It lets skin look firmer. The eye area looks brighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good edition to my skincare regime

4 stars

The cream was scent free and very easily rubbed in. Over the week I noticed a very slight improvement to the skin around my eyes although my wrinkles although few are still there! A good edition to my skincare regime [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

