Nivea Q10 Power Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

It was good. But I have one question. Is it safe to use Q10 under eyes? Doesn't it promote formation of hollows under eyes? Q10 is well known fat-burner. And eyes without fat tissue under looks older
very good Nivea Q10
Better than I expected.
I'm always willing to try new products but am always reserved to whether they will be as good as my current one. This however is really nice. It's non greasy,soaks in well and is nice under my primer. Keeps your skin hydrated throughout the day and has a nice calm scent. Would consider buying this again for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Q10 Firming Day Cream Really Works!
I really like this cream. It smells lovely. It absorbs well and is not greasy. It does make my skin feel healthier and firmer. I believe my fine lines have reduced. Certainly there are new lines. Thank you for this product. I will definitely be purchasing it in future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smooth moisturiser
I thought the cream was lovely and smooth. It went on nicely without looking greasy. It is too early to comment on the anti wrinkle but I'll definitely be buying it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Q10 is A1
This cream was nice to apply it soaked in quickly and instantly made my skin feel great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
New skin product trial
Absorbed easily into the skin leaves skin smooth to the touch. Pleasant smell not overpowering like some. Only used for a short time so as of yet have not noticed any changes in my skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves you feeling well moisturised
This cream has a lovely delicate smell to it. It applies easily and sinks in quickly leaving my skin feeling well moisturised. I'm not sure it feels firmer yet but I've only been using it for a week. I already use the Nivea Q10 firming body lotion and had noticed that makes my skin feel firmer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]