Nivea Q10 Power Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

4.5(67)Write a review
£ 5.50
£11.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream effectively fights lines & wrinkles and leaves skin visibly firmer. This anti-ageing face cream contains Q10 and 10X more Creatine than the previous formula of Q10plus.
  • Intensively nourished skin for 24h
  • Leaves the skin visibly firmer
  • Visibly reduces the appearance of lines & wrinkles
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Synthetic Beeswax, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Dimethicone, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

67 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

The best.

5 stars

Have used this product for years, would not be without it.

q10

4 stars

It was good. But I have one question. Is it safe to use Q10 under eyes? Doesn't it promote formation of hollows under eyes? Q10 is well known fat-burner. And eyes without fat tissue under looks older

very good Nivea Q10

4 stars

very good Nivea Q10

Nivea cream Q10

5 stars

Love this cream day for wrinkles best effect

Better than I expected.

4 stars

I'm always willing to try new products but am always reserved to whether they will be as good as my current one. This however is really nice. It's non greasy,soaks in well and is nice under my primer. Keeps your skin hydrated throughout the day and has a nice calm scent. Would consider buying this again for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Q10 Firming Day Cream Really Works!

5 stars

I really like this cream. It smells lovely. It absorbs well and is not greasy. It does make my skin feel healthier and firmer. I believe my fine lines have reduced. Certainly there are new lines. Thank you for this product. I will definitely be purchasing it in future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smooth moisturiser

4 stars

I thought the cream was lovely and smooth. It went on nicely without looking greasy. It is too early to comment on the anti wrinkle but I'll definitely be buying it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Q10 is A1

5 stars

This cream was nice to apply it soaked in quickly and instantly made my skin feel great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New skin product trial

3 stars

Absorbed easily into the skin leaves skin smooth to the touch. Pleasant smell not overpowering like some. Only used for a short time so as of yet have not noticed any changes in my skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves you feeling well moisturised

5 stars

This cream has a lovely delicate smell to it. It applies easily and sinks in quickly leaving my skin feeling well moisturised. I'm not sure it feels firmer yet but I've only been using it for a week. I already use the Nivea Q10 firming body lotion and had noticed that makes my skin feel firmer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 67 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

