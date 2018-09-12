Nivea Micellair Make Up Remover Wipes 20'S

NIVEA MicellAIR Professional Wipes 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 12th September 2018 Perfect on the go! Mandatory now must always be in my purse. Perfect make-up even for the strong evening. The wipes are properly moistened. They do not pinch your eyes and do not irritate. Perfect for me :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixed review 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th September 2018 these wipes worked wonders at removing any siqn of make-up. My only issue with them is they left my skin feeling a little oily. Loved the packaging and design. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best ever 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 9th September 2018 I recently tested these wipes. I liked the pleasant smell and the amount of moisture contained within each wipe. They appeared to be high quality. I will definitely recommend them. The best ones I have ever use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1 word is all it takes... WOW 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 9th September 2018 WOW! I have never used a make up remover before, just always stuck to a good wash in warm soapy water. The thing with a 'good wash in warm soapy water' tho is your face feels raw, exposed and sore after the constant rubbing to remove all traces of make up! I never considered another option, didn't think a make up remover would work and kept to my stuborn routine of scrubbing til my face was red and blotchy sore and make up free... Then I came across NIVEA MicellAIR Professional Micellar Wipes! WOW! The smell was so refreshingly clean when I opened the packet! The feel was so unbelievably soft on my skin, when I used it on my eyes to remove my eye make up! I couldn't believe it, it one motion the make up was gone! No soreness or rawness but i was left with a lovely refreshing clean feeling! My skin was left feeling great and rejuvenated and I am 100% converted to using these as my new make up remover! Pure heaven! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Micellair "Magic" wipes 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th September 2018 Until now, I was always using liquid makeup remover. Usualy had some accidents with spilling one simply putting to much on a pad. Recently, I've tried wipes by Nivea. My make up is removed quickly and effectively. No sticky residue left. Smells nice as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

MicellAIR wipes 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th September 2018 I have been trialling Nivea professional micellAIR wipes for the past few weeks. I use wipes every day as part of a cleansing routine to take off my make up at night befire bed and to refresh my face in the morning. I was excited to try these as I have never tried them before. When I opened the packet I was so impressed with the feel of the the wipes, they are quite thick and almost felt fluffy and they smelt amazing. The packaging gives them a luxury look too. I only needed to wipe over my eyes twice and my mascara was off, no panda eyes left as some wipes leave mascara smudged under my eyelids and I have to rub them more which I find aggregates my eyes. The wipes were excellent at removing my foundation and powder with minimal wiping. All in all I found these wipes to be the best that I had tried. My skin felt so soft and had a real refreshed clean feeling and had a glow about it. It is also a worry that when using a new brand that my skin breaks out but I'm delighted to say that it never. I have given my sister a few to try and she says the same that they glide through your make up removing it so easily, she wears waterproof mascara too as she found that they removed it so quickly and easily. She was so impressed that she has bought some and has been using them daily too. I would not hesitate to recommend Nivea professional MicellAIR wipes to anyone as they are excellent and my skin has never felt and looked better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Removes the bad and keeps the good 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd September 2018 I really like these wipes. Usually I use wipes because I'm travelling somewhere and want a quick solution to remove my make up. Now I'd happily also choose these at home. Just one wipe took off absolutely all of my make up smoothly and easily without me having to roughly drag the wipe over my skin. I can see the make up on the wipe so it's definitely been removed effectively. The really good thing was that the wipe left my skin feeling more comfortable than any other wipe ever has. It feels as though there's still moisture left in my skin and the wipe hasn't dried it out. The smell is light and fresh too so I didn't find that unpleasant either. I'm a convert and I'll be buying these for every day use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

From slay to yay! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd September 2018 These wipes do a killer job of taking the day off... Even heavy full face makeup, mascara and lipstick! No matter what time I get home I can always go to bed fresh faced because 2 minutes with these wipes and I'm clean as a whistle... 5/5! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Nivea MichellAIR 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th August 2018 These wipes are fabulous. I've been hanging on with not giving my review as I wanted to totally try these wipes out with my non/waterproof make up. They worked a treat. Bonus The smell was gorgeous and let my skin feeling totally clean. No make up was left on my face after using these wipes. Would definitely recommend them to anyone who buys Make up wipes. Try these first. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]