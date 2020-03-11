Nivea Micellair Make Up Remover 400Ml

Love it 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th January 2020 I recently purchased this from my local supermarket to try out, and I love it. It removes all of my makeup with ease! Will deffo purchase it again in the future.

The worst 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th November 2019 The worst remover, it doesn't remove the ordinary make up to remove waterproof. It's like water it will not remove anything.

Just Bad 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 24th October 2019 I started using this product when I couldn’t get my usual micella water from my local supermarket. It removed my mascara adequately if I held the cotton pad (soaked in the product) against my lid for a couple of minutes, then removed as normal. To remove the rest of my make up I really had to scrub my face with a soaked cotton pad but even after vigourous scrubbing it doesn’t remove all your make up. Extremely disappointing, wouldn’t recommend for any skin type, waste of money and definitely will not be buying again.

Does NOT work at all, irritates my eyes 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th October 2019 This is the worst product ever, it does not work at all (does not remove normal mascara, I would not even try to remove a waterproof one with this Nivea product). Moreover, it irritates my eyes and because of the fact that it doesn't remove my mascara, I wake up looking like a panda. Normal water will work better than this product. Don't waste your money. I will definitely stay away from that!

Red eyes, hardly removes make-up 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th August 2019 I was really excited to try this product, however, it does nothing compared to other drugstore products. My eyes were left really red and I had to use more than 4 cotton pad to remove my mascara which was not waterproof. My skin felt really dry.

Disappointing 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th March 2019 This did not take make up off easily, unlike in the TV adverts. I had to wipe my eyes and face over and over to get rid of all makeup - especially mascara. It really was very disappointing. Back to Nivea crème for removing makeup for me.

My eyes were on fire and itchy face 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th December 2018 i purchased this 3 days ago and was very excited to use it but how i wish i had not chose it over my usual nivea cleanser(daily essentials refreshing cream cleanser) i now have very sore swollen itchy eyes and equally itchy face to match- i have not used anything different on my face , never again..... sorry nivea this product is awful i wish i stuck to my original but hindsight is a great thing, massive thumbs down for this new product -as the other reviewer said"it must have some harsh ingredients in, irritation in a bottle!!

Gave me swollen burnt puffy stinging eyelids!! 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th November 2018 This is 100% not for sensitive skin, I was so excited to try this but the more I used, the more I noticed my eyelids getting redder, itchier, dryer, scabby over time, I didn't at first think it was this product but there was nothing else I was doing differently apart from using this, one evening I used it and it absolutely STUNG, I woke up the next morning and my eyelids were swollen and puffy, it looked like I had an infection, I almost went to the doctors I never get this so I stopped using it and my eyelid has now cleared up, so I can only put it down to this product, after looking at other reviews on here, it's cleared up that it is 100% this, Will not use again! Must have some strong chemicals in it, as no other micellar water has done this to me.

Works for me:) 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th November 2018 This is one of the best makeup remover I’ve ever used, it’s quick and I’m using now only 3 pads to remove my waterproof makeup not 10, especially for mascara it takes just seconds to remove it what is amazing for me. No allergy reactions, leaving my skin nice and clean. I was using a lot different types of makeup removers like fo example garnier and my skin was very itchy after use. This one really suit to me and for now it’s my No 1!