Biore Bakingsoda Micellar Water 300Ml

Product Description
- Bioré Baking Soda Pore Cleanser and Bioré Baking Soda Cleansing Scrub
- Let's face it:
- We all know a clean face is important to help prevent breakouts, but sometimes … It's. Just. So. Much. Work.
- What it does:
- Specially formulated for combination skin, Bioré Baking Soda Cleansing Micellar Water delivers an all-in-one clean, refreshed face anytime, anywhere.
- Make Up Remover:
- Removes even heavy make up
- Cleanser:
- Removes dirt & oil from pores
- Refresher:
- Gently balances without over-drying
- Dermatologist tested
- Opthalmologist tested
- Hypoallergenic
- Non-comedogenic
- pH balanced
- Oil-Free
- Bioré Baking Soda Range is ideal for combination skin. You have this skin type if your T-zone (your forehead and nose) is oily and your cheeks are dry.
- Baking Soda is a powerful exfoliant found in nature. On its own, natural baking soda is an alkaline that can dry the skin. Bioré Baking Soda products take all the natural powerful cleansing and exfoliating properties of baking soda but they have been formulated precisely for use on your skin, so you get all the same benefits without damaging your skin. It will keep your T-zone clear of enlarged pores and breakthrough shine without encouraging dryness and flakiness elsewhere on the face.
- Removes makeup, deep cleans pores & refreshes
- Specially formulated for combination skin, this micellar water delivers an all-in-one clean, refreshed face anytime, anywhere
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Polysorbate 20, Decyl Glucoside, PEG-12 Laurate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Isododecane, Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Parfum, Benzophenone-4, CI 42090, CI 60730, CI 14700
Preparation and Usage
- Wet a cotton pad and wipe all over the face until skin is completely clean. To remove eye makeup, hold the pad over closed eyes for a few seconds, and then just swipe away - no need for harsh rubbing. Use daily - morning, day or night. No need to rinse.
Net Contents
300ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020