Biore Charcoal Micellar Water 300Ml

- Bioré Charcoal Deep Pore Cleaner and Bioré Charcoal Self Heating One-Minute Masks
- Let's face it:
- We all know a clean face is important to help prevent breakouts, but sometimes … It's. Just. So. Much. Work.
- What it does:
- Specially formulated for oily skin, Bioré Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water delivers an all-in-one clean, refreshed face anytime, anywhere.
- Make Up Remover:
- Removes even heavy make up
- Cleanser:
- Removes dirt & oil from pores
- Refresher:
- Absorbs excess oil
- Dermatologist tested
- Opthalmologist tested
- Hypoallergenic
- Non-comedogenic
- pH balanced
- Oil-Free
- Bioré Charcoal Range is ideal for normal to oily skin. You have this skin type if your skin on the entire face gets shiny / greasy two hours after your wash your face.
- Charcoal is a powerful natural ingredient known for its ability to absorb oil and impurities. Combined with our exclusive Skin Purifying Technology this gives an ideal blend which works like a magnet to draw out pore-clogging dirt and give oily skin a really deep clean. That's why Charcoal range is ideal for oily skin as it tends to produce excess oil.
- Removes makeup, deep cleans pores & refreshes
- Specially formulated for oily to normal skin, this micellar water delivers an all-in-one clean, refreshed face anytime, anywhere
- Pack size: 300ML
Aqua, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Polysorbate 20, Decyl Glucoside, PEG-12 Laurate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Isododecane, Citric Acid, Parfum, Benzophenone-4, Charcoal Powder, CI 61570, CI 60730, CI 15510
- Wet a cotton pad and wipe all over the face until skin is completely clean. To remove eye makeup, hold the pad over closed eyes for a few seconds, and then just swipe away - no need for harsh rubbing. Use daily - morning, day or night. No need to rinse.
300ml
