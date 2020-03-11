Simple Water Boost Micellar Gel Wash 150Ml

Amazing
Brilliant product use this everyday and have seen and felt a difference with my skin would recommend to everyone.
Great results
My facial skin is extremely sensitive and reacts badly to a lot of products. I have been using this prodùct for over a month now and my skin has been so spot frèe. IWill certainly be purchasing this wash again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Makes my face feel clean and fresh
I am always looking for a new face wash and have always turned to Simple for their products as I find they are really good for sensitive skin. The Micellar Facial wash has not disappointed me. I use it every day and has left my skin feeling clean, fresh and brighter. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean and fresh feeling!
I have very sensitive skin, so I often tread carefully when applying new products, especially as I’m prone to breakouts. However, after using this facial wash I was pleasantly satisfied with how clean and soft this product left my face feeling. My face felt instantly moist and hydrated. I’ve been using this product for a month now and friends, workmates, family members, and associates have begun to compliment me on how clear my face looks. I would definitely recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean face
This product was good. It made my face feel fresh. My husband also tried it and he said he would use again ( which he has regularly). The tube that it is in tells you how to use and what is in this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Oxygen for my skin
I have been using this product for over a month now and i absolutely love it. for a gel it leaves no residue. My skin feels so fresh and smooth and it doesn't dry my face like other face washes do. love love love [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great everyday face wash!
Loved this facewash from the first day I tried it, easy to use in the shower or just for a morning daily face wash. Doesn’t leave your skin oily and it doesn’t foam up too much. Good everyday facewash [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic, gentle face wash.
I have been using this product for around a month now and I will certainly be repurchasing. It leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh without drying it out. I have seen an improvement in the appearance of my skin/blemishes since using this. Well done Simple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
Myself and daughter used this found it feels lovely on your skin didn’t dry it out help with spots made skin feels lovely and soft smoother brought life back to skin not looking dry looks smooth and supple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle facewash
I liked this product as it was very gentle and my skin felt nice after using it. I like the fact the product is natural and doesn’t have any harsh chemicals in it. It’s also good that it recommends other products in the range to use alongside it that will compliment the products effects even further. It is also a very reasonable price point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]