Simple Water Boost Micellar Gel Wash 150Ml

4.5(94)Write a review
Simple Water Boost Micellar Gel Wash 150Ml
£ 2.50
£1.67/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Simple Water Boo
  • Introducing new Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash, a new generation facial gel cleanser with Micellar technology, infused with skin-essential minerals and plant extract, this formula delivers instant hydration AND gentle yet effective cleansing – perfect for even sensitive skin.Cleansing is an important part of a healthy skincare regime. However some cleansers and face washes are harsh and can strip away natural oils from the skin, making it dry and dehydrated. Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash has a light, hydrating water-gel formulation and is specially designed for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin to gently and effectively cleanse while leaving skin feeling supple, comfortable and instantly refreshed. No over-drying or feelings of tightness ! Lightweight on your skin, our micellar cleansing bubbles glide over your face, attracting make-up and dirt to gently yet effectively cleanse and refresh your skin. Infused with skin-essential minerals and a plant extract, this Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash instantly re-hydrates your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. As per all our Simple products, Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water contains no harsh chemicals, artificial colours or perfume, making it perfectly suitable for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin. Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash is part of the new Simple Water Boost skincare range, specifically dedicated to reversing the 5 signs of dehydration: dryness, roughness, feelings of tightness, dullness and dry dehydration lines; to leave skin revitalised, supple and dewy fresh. Why not try out our other products in the Simple Water Boost range to help keep your skin hydrated? After cleansing with Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash, we recommend applying Simple Water Boost Hydrating Booster all over your face to instantly moisturise your skin and help it stay hydrated for longer. Finish with Simple Hydrating Light Moisturiser to complete your hydration skincare routine.
  • Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash with micellar cleansing technology to gently yet effectively cleanse your face, removing dirt and make-up
  • This facial cleanser requires no over-drying or feelings of tightness
  • This face cleanser instantly restores hydration to dehydrated skin
  • This facial wash has a lightweight gel formulation that glides onto skin, leaving it feeling refreshed, silky and smooth
  • This Simple face wash makes skin feels supple and comfortable after use
  • This gel cleanser contains no harsh chemicals, artificial colours or perfume, - an ideal cleansing gel!
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Chloride, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium itrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

  • Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

94 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Amazing

5 stars

Brilliant product use this everyday and have seen and felt a difference with my skin would recommend to everyone.

Great results

5 stars

My facial skin is extremely sensitive and reacts badly to a lot of products. I have been using this prodùct for over a month now and my skin has been so spot frèe. IWill certainly be purchasing this wash again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes my face feel clean and fresh

4 stars

I am always looking for a new face wash and have always turned to Simple for their products as I find they are really good for sensitive skin. The Micellar Facial wash has not disappointed me. I use it every day and has left my skin feeling clean, fresh and brighter. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and fresh feeling!

5 stars

I have very sensitive skin, so I often tread carefully when applying new products, especially as I’m prone to breakouts. However, after using this facial wash I was pleasantly satisfied with how clean and soft this product left my face feeling. My face felt instantly moist and hydrated. I’ve been using this product for a month now and friends, workmates, family members, and associates have begun to compliment me on how clear my face looks. I would definitely recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean face

4 stars

This product was good. It made my face feel fresh. My husband also tried it and he said he would use again ( which he has regularly). The tube that it is in tells you how to use and what is in this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oxygen for my skin

5 stars

I have been using this product for over a month now and i absolutely love it. for a gel it leaves no residue. My skin feels so fresh and smooth and it doesn't dry my face like other face washes do. love love love [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday face wash!

4 stars

Loved this facewash from the first day I tried it, easy to use in the shower or just for a morning daily face wash. Doesn’t leave your skin oily and it doesn’t foam up too much. Good everyday facewash [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic, gentle face wash.

5 stars

I have been using this product for around a month now and I will certainly be repurchasing. It leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh without drying it out. I have seen an improvement in the appearance of my skin/blemishes since using this. Well done Simple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Myself and daughter used this found it feels lovely on your skin didn’t dry it out help with spots made skin feels lovely and soft smoother brought life back to skin not looking dry looks smooth and supple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle facewash

5 stars

I liked this product as it was very gentle and my skin felt nice after using it. I like the fact the product is natural and doesn’t have any harsh chemicals in it. It’s also good that it recommends other products in the range to use alongside it that will compliment the products effects even further. It is also a very reasonable price point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

