Nivea Creme 400Ml

Game Changer
Oh wow! I found this in a random shop in a random port in a random country named greece, and literally my life is changed forever! I feel moisturised, I feel healthy, I feel completely rejuvenated. I would compare this product to the feeling of buying a new house, especially with the packaging being so pleasing to grasp.
So hydrating, love it!
I use the classic blue tub creme as a hand and foot cream and love it. Keep a pot on my desk for wrinkly winter hands and after applying in the morning it lasts all day. Have seen some people online saying they use it as a night cream, great idea, will try this next.