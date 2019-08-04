By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Creme 400Ml

5(2)Write a review
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Product Description

  • NIVEA® Creme
  • The original moisturiser for the whole family. NIVEA® Creme, enriched with the skin related Eucerit®, provides the skin with all the protective care it needs to stay soft and supple.
  • Ideal for daily use wherever skin needs care
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cera Microcristallina, Glycerin, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Paraffin, Panthenol, Magnesium Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Octyldodecanol, Aluminum Stearates, Citric Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellol, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Game Changer

5 stars

Oh wow! I found this in a random shop in a random port in a random country named greece, and literally my life is changed forever! I feel moisturised, I feel healthy, I feel completely rejuvenated. I would compare this product to the feeling of buying a new house, especially with the packaging being so pleasing to grasp.

So hydrating, love it!

5 stars

I use the classic blue tub creme as a hand and foot cream and love it. Keep a pot on my desk for wrinkly winter hands and after applying in the morning it lasts all day. Have seen some people online saying they use it as a night cream, great idea, will try this next.

