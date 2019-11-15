Nivea Soft Refreshing Cream 500Ml

lovely all rounder cream and not greasy!
love it , smells nice, and soaks in with out being greasy. I even put it on my face and is lovely and soft on my chops!!! some face creams don't moisturise enough, so when you put your make up it can be quite dry still and feel you need more cream. But this is a jack of all trades, its great. Like another reviewer said, please can you put an spf in it too, as us girls like it for all over not just your body!
At last!
Found this wonderful body cream at last! Suffered badly with dry, sore
The best
Have been using this Creme for 2years now and it’s the absolute best for my skin. The fragrance is fine it doesn’t irritate.
My favourite body cream
I absolutely love this product, it sinks in so quickly and easily and leaves my skin feeling moisturised without feeling sticky. I use it all year round and it seems to suit my slightly dry skin very well. I also love the smell! Please don't change that, Nivea!
Allergic reaction
I would like to share my experience here. I hope to be contacted by Nivea soon. I had an allergic reaction to this cream. I bought this cream on friday and started to use it at night. On saturday morning I woke up with my face very swollen and with the cheek red (the part under the eye). I used it again on saturday ( I don't know why but I think I wans't convinced it was the cream because I've never had an allegic reaction before). Again, the same symptons appeared, also my skin started to scratching and the place where I scratched, it appeared a red spot (with small red spots inside). I searched on internet and found people with the same problem as mine. I wish I had seen this problems before use this cream.
The best cream for dry skin, but formula needs to be slightly improved
This is the best formula I have found to use on dry flakey skin in the winter. I am especially pleased at how effective it is for the face. My skin is so sensitive that in the winter time unless I use this (honestly, even vaseline doesn't work), my cheekbones get so dry and red that it looks like somebody punched me in the face. This formula has also gotten rid of some previous scarring in that area due to cold dry wind. HOWEVER, even though I have dry skin, I cannot use this everyday all year round and that is a shame. Why? Because it contains perfume, which would prematurely age and further sensitise my skin. Another downside is that even though the weather gets cold and dry in the winter, that doesn't mean that you are safe from UV exposure. It would be nice to add SPF 15 like so many of your other face creams have. What I absolutely love about this for the face however is that it contains Benzyl Alcohol, which prevents breakouts. Conclusion: Please Nivea, rework this formula. Get rid of the perfume, add SPF 15, keep everything else, and I will be your most loyal customer.