Oatly Oat Drink Whole 1 Litre

THE BEST!
Life saver! I wanted to become vegan and this little friend has helped me as I really enjoy tea and coffee and having it black was not working. Someone recommended it to me and I have been suggesting this one to everyone since! Whole is the only nice one as the regular is too watery. Packaging is recyclable. So I feel like a better person all around!
Tasty, bit like porridge but much nicer.
Very nice. A bit like porridge but miles nicer. Even OK in tea but prefer it just to drink.
Great milk, great ethos!
I'm trying to quit dairy and tried a few brands before Oatly - this is by far the tastiest, non-dairy milk yet and already a firm favourite with me. I use it in coffee, cereal and anything else that calls for milk. Lovely smooth texture, feels somewhat creamy and indulgent. Love all the information on the packaging and that it is fully recyclable. Even mentions the carbon footprint for the product - a well informed customer is a happy customer! 5 stars.
Coffee heaven.
Another outstanding Oatly product. Works perfectly in coffee, great to cook with or for smoothies or just about anything you need it for. Great all rounder, fresh and creamy. Wonderful.
Vegan 'milk' heaven
I've been through pretty much all of the plant milks now, and the various brands (which taste quite a bit different), but Oatly, and especially this whole milk version, is so good in tea, coffee, hot, or cold, or even by itself. It's amazingly creamy and... milky. And it doesn't separate in hot drinks. I really liked Innocent's hazelnut milk, but it's not great in tea and coffee because of the stronger flavour profile, whereas this is much more neutral and goes in pretty much anything.
Great taste
Equally as nice as the Barista so a decent substitute. Tastes great on my porridge, in my tea/coffee and in my baking. Barista has the edge but this is almost as good.
Good quality, delicious, healthy
