By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Oat Drink Whole 1 Litre

5(7)Write a review
Oatly Oat Drink Whole 1 Litre
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Product Description

  • Oat drink
  • So only the best is good enough, huh? Then drinking Oat Drink Whole is for you. It's the obvious choice when you want to swap whole cow's milk for something good for the planet. If you use this super delicious oat drink when you bake, your muffins, cakes and breads will come out so moist that it may not even bother you when people use the word “moist”. This product is also really great in coffee. It swims around the cup so naturally, like a dolphin in the ocean that just escaped from a zoo. (Okay, apologies if that was a bit over-the-top, but you get the idea.) What's in it? Oats, water, a pinch of salt and rapeseed oil - all smoother than a velvet sofa.
  • Wow no cow!
  • 2,8% fat
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Iodised Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin and B12)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume within 5 days. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Packed in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 239 kJ / 57 kcal
Fat 2.8 g
of which saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 6.6 g
of which sugars 4.1 g*
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 1.0 g
Salt 0.10 g
Vitamin D 1.5 µg (30%**)
Riboflavin0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15%**)
Phosphorus 105 mg (15%**)
Potassium 151 mg (7.5%**)
Calcium 120 mg (15%**)
*Natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

THE BEST!

5 stars

Life saver! I wanted to become vegan and this little friend has helped me as I really enjoy tea and coffee and having it black was not working. Someone recommended it to me and I have been suggesting this one to everyone since! Whole is the only nice one as the regular is too watery. Packaging is recyclable. So I feel like a better person all around!

Tasty, bit like porridge but much nicer.

5 stars

Very nice. A bit like porridge but miles nicer. Even OK in tea but prefer it just to drink.

Great milk, great ethos!

5 stars

I'm trying to quit dairy and tried a few brands before Oatly - this is by far the tastiest, non-dairy milk yet and already a firm favourite with me. I use it in coffee, cereal and anything else that calls for milk. Lovely smooth texture, feels somewhat creamy and indulgent. Love all the information on the packaging and that it is fully recyclable. Even mentions the carbon footprint for the product - a well informed customer is a happy customer! 5 stars.

Coffee heaven.

5 stars

Another outstanding Oatly product. Works perfectly in coffee, great to cook with or for smoothies or just about anything you need it for. Great all rounder, fresh and creamy. Wonderful.

Vegan 'milk' heaven

5 stars

I've been through pretty much all of the plant milks now, and the various brands (which taste quite a bit different), but Oatly, and especially this whole milk version, is so good in tea, coffee, hot, or cold, or even by itself. It's amazingly creamy and... milky. And it doesn't separate in hot drinks. I really liked Innocent's hazelnut milk, but it's not great in tea and coffee because of the stronger flavour profile, whereas this is much more neutral and goes in pretty much anything.

Great taste

5 stars

Equally as nice as the Barista so a decent substitute. Tastes great on my porridge, in my tea/coffee and in my baking. Barista has the edge but this is almost as good.

Good quality, delicious, healthy

5 stars

Good quality, delicious, healthy

Usually bought next

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Alpro Almond Roasted Unsweetened Longlife Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here