Little Coco Nutters Strawberry & Banana Puree 90G

Product Description
- Coconut Yogurt Alternative with Fruit Purée
- Join the coconut revolution...
- Source of calcium, vitamins D3 & B12
- Fruit sugars only
- Plant based
- Made with live cultures
- Dairy and gluten free
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (43%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water, Water), Strawberry Puree (19%), Banana Puree (17%), Coconut Water (14%), Rice Flour, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Pectin*, Calcium (Tricalcium Citrate), Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), (*) from Fruit
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Store below 7°C and consume within 3 days once opened.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Warnings
- CAUTION: THIS CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND A LITTLE PERSON COULD CHOKE ON IT. DO NOT LEAVE THIS PRODUCT WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Return to
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%NRVs*
|Energy
|kJ 440
|-
|kcal 106
|Fat
|6.6g
|of which Saturates
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|of which Sugars
|5.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|Calcium
|130mg
|16%
|Vitamin D
|2mcg
|40%
|Vitamin B12
|0.4mcg
|16%
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values (adults)
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: THIS CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND A LITTLE PERSON COULD CHOKE ON IT. DO NOT LEAVE THIS PRODUCT WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.
