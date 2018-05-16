Frubes Banana & Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g

- Energy383 kJ 91 kcal-%
Product Description
- Yogurt with added calcium and vitamin D
- Choose Your Path
- Choose the Lightsaber of Luke Skywalker, Yoda or Darth Vader, to battle your friends and see who is victorious!
- starwars.com
- Recommended serving = 2x37g tubes (74g)
- Calcium per serving = 120 mg
- Vitamin D per serving = 2.5 µg
- Source of protein, calcium & vitamin D
- Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge
- Freezable
- Great for lunchboxes
- Good stuff inside
- Natural flavourings
- No added colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 333g
- Source of protein
- Source of calcium & vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.1%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Manioc and Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°CIf freezing, place in freezer immediately after purchase. Do not refreeze. For use by date, see side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Make your own lightsaber
- Step 1
- Take your finished Frube wrapper and snip the top and bottom off, leaving a hollow tube shape. Wash any remaining yogurt away under a tap.
- Step 2
- Cut out the flat back cardboard area that these instructions sit on, leaving a rectangle of cardboard.
- Step 3
- Roll the rectangle of cardboard into a tube and insert into the hollow Frube wrapper. Slide all the way in to create your lightsaber.
- For best results, remove from freezer 2-3 minutes before consuming. Please cut off end of tube with scissors before serving to children.
Name and address
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Consumer careline:
Net Contents
9 x 37g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|74g (2 tubes)
|Energy
|383kJ/91kcal
|284kJ/67kcal
|Fat
|2.7 g
|2.0 g
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9 g
|8.8 g
|of which sugars
|10.8 g
|8.0 g
|Protein
|3.8 g
|2.8 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.11 g
|Calcium
|162 mg (20% RI*)
|120 mg (15% RI*)
|Vitamin D
|3.4 µg (68% RI*)
|2.5 µg (50% RI*)
|* RI: Reference Intake
|-
|-
