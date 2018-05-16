By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frubes Banana & Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g

image 1 of Frubes Banana & Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g
£ 2.00
£0.60/100g
Per 100g:
  • Energy383 kJ 91 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ/91kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt with added calcium and vitamin D
  • Choose Your Path
  • Choose the Lightsaber of Luke Skywalker, Yoda or Darth Vader, to battle your friends and see who is victorious!
  • starwars.com
  • Recommended serving = 2x37g tubes (74g)
  • Calcium per serving = 120 mg
  • Vitamin D per serving = 2.5 µg
  • Source of protein, calcium & vitamin D
  • Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge
  • Freezable
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • Good stuff inside
  • Natural flavourings
  • No added colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 333g
  • Source of protein
  • Source of calcium & vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.1%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Manioc and Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°CIf freezing, place in freezer immediately after purchase. Do not refreeze. For use by date, see side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Make your own lightsaber
  • Step 1
  • Take your finished Frube wrapper and snip the top and bottom off, leaving a hollow tube shape. Wash any remaining yogurt away under a tap.
  • Step 2
  • Cut out the flat back cardboard area that these instructions sit on, leaving a rectangle of cardboard.
  • Step 3
  • Roll the rectangle of cardboard into a tube and insert into the hollow Frube wrapper. Slide all the way in to create your lightsaber.
  • For best results, remove from freezer 2-3 minutes before consuming. Please cut off end of tube with scissors before serving to children.

Name and address

  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

9 x 37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g74g (2 tubes)
Energy383kJ/91kcal284kJ/67kcal
Fat2.7 g2.0 g
of which saturates1.8 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate11.9 g8.8 g
of which sugars10.8 g8.0 g
Protein3.8 g2.8 g
Salt0.15 g0.11 g
Calcium162 mg (20% RI*)120 mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin D 3.4 µg (68% RI*)2.5 µg (50% RI*)
* RI: Reference Intake--

