Frubes Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g

4.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Frubes Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g
£ 2.00
£0.60/100g
Per 100g:
  • Energy385 kJ 91 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ/91kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt with added calcium and vitamin D
  • Choose Your Path
  • Choose the Lightsaber of Luke Skywalker, Yoda or Darth Vader, to battle your friends and see who is victorious!
  • starwars.com
  • Recommended serving = 2x37g tubes (74g)
  • Calcium per serving = 120 mg
  • Vitamin D per serving = 2.5 µg
  • Source of protein, calcium & vitamin D
  • Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • Freezable
  • Good stuff inside
  • Natural flavourings
  • No added colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 333g
  • Source of protein
  • Source of calcium & vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.1%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Manioc and Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°CIf freezing, place in freezer immediately after purchase. Do not refreeze. For use by date, see side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Make your own lightsaber
  • Step 1
  • Take your finished Frube wrapper and snip the top and bottom off, leaving a hollow tube shape. Wash any remaining yogurt away under a tap.
  • Step 2
  • Cut out the flat back cardboard area that these instructions sit on, leaving a rectangle of cardboard.
  • Step 3
  • Roll the rectangle of cardboard into a tube and insert into the hollow Frube wrapper. Slide all the way in to create your lightsaber.
  • For best results, remove from freezer 2-3 minutes before consuming. Please cut off end of tube with scissors before serving to children.

Name and address

  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

  • Want to have a chat?
  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer careline:

Net Contents

9 x 37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g74g (2 tubes)
Energy385kJ/91kcal285kJ/68kcal
Fat2.7 g2.0 g
of which saturates1.8 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate12.0 g8.8 g
of which sugars10.8 g8.0 g
Protein3.7 g2.8 g
Salt0.15 g0.11 g
Calcium162 mg (20% RI*)120 mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin D3.4 µg (68% RI*)2.5 µg (50% RI*)
* RI: Reference Intake--

32 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

great for kids

4 stars

Ideal way to get children to eat an healthy and convenient snack.

Tasty snack. Handy size for young children. Good w

4 stars

Tasty snack. Handy size for young children. Good when you freeze them.

Great tasting yoghurt for kids

5 stars

Really nice tasting yoghurt and easy to take out and about in the tubes. The packaging is good too and great fun making a light saber out of the empty packet!

Multi-talented. Ideal for lunchboxes!

5 stars

Frubes are a quick, easy, tasty lunchbox treat! They can also be frozen to extend their life, and can be eaten as frozen yogurt. They are multi-talented! I always have a pack in the fridge/freezer. An ideal shot of calcium for the kids!

Great portable snack!

5 stars

My daughter cannot get enough of these- the only problem is now she’s older she wants two at a time! They are fruity, nutritious and portable so great for snacks, lunchboxes and desserts. I stock up when they’re on offer!

My kid liked them (especially frozen!), but I wasn

3 stars

My kid liked them (especially frozen!), but I wasn't able to try any, due to a strawberry allergy. It would be nice if they had them in different flavours. Otherwise packaging was easy to open and the packaging itself was bright and eye catching

Great for lunchboxes

5 stars

These are a great tasty and healthy addition to lunchboxes. It even has an out of fridge time on the box!

grandson loves these just the right size

5 stars

grandson loves these just the right size

Quick tasty treat for little ones on the go.

5 stars

Quick tasty treat for little ones on the go.

Fab in the freezer

5 stars

Fab from the freezer. I tend to pop these in the freezer if the kids dont eat them quickly enough

