Frubes Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g

great for kids
Ideal way to get children to eat an healthy and convenient snack.
Tasty snack. Handy size for young children. Good when you freeze them.
Great tasting yoghurt for kids
Really nice tasting yoghurt and easy to take out and about in the tubes. The packaging is good too and great fun making a light saber out of the empty packet!
Multi-talented. Ideal for lunchboxes!
Frubes are a quick, easy, tasty lunchbox treat! They can also be frozen to extend their life, and can be eaten as frozen yogurt. They are multi-talented! I always have a pack in the fridge/freezer. An ideal shot of calcium for the kids!
Great portable snack!
My daughter cannot get enough of these- the only problem is now she’s older she wants two at a time! They are fruity, nutritious and portable so great for snacks, lunchboxes and desserts. I stock up when they’re on offer!
My kid liked them (especially frozen!), but I wasn't able to try any, due to a strawberry allergy. It would be nice if they had them in different flavours. Otherwise packaging was easy to open and the packaging itself was bright and eye catching
Great for lunchboxes
These are a great tasty and healthy addition to lunchboxes. It even has an out of fridge time on the box!
grandson loves these just the right size
Quick tasty treat for little ones on the go.
Fab in the freezer
Fab from the freezer. I tend to pop these in the freezer if the kids dont eat them quickly enough