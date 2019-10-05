Frubes Strawberry Red Berry & Peach Yogurts 9X37g

My children love these Frubes yogurts especially t
My children love these Frubes yogurts especially the strawberry flavour. They are one of the only types of yogurt they will eat and are so handy for lunch boxes.
A great idea for children
A great idea to get kids interest and to provide them with a good nourishing food, though could be messy if they decide to play with them before eating.
Kids favourites
Good quality, the children love them and especially the light saber editions!
Would buy again
Great for taking on days out no mess little one needs help opening the pack but tastes great
Tasty
Kids seem to like these. I had a cheeky one myself. It was quite tasty!
Handy, healthy snack
My daughter loves these! They are so handy for school, snacks at home, dessert, or just out and about. They are (relatively) mess free, don’t need a spoon are really tasty. Nice for kids to want to have a snack that’s healthy for a change!
Good for lunchboxes
Great little yogurts for kids. Good for lunchboxes.
Will buy again
Little one loved them
Versatile
Great taste, handy packaging for lunch box.
Children loved them in their lunch boxes for schoo
Children loved them in their lunch boxes for school. Nice healthy snack