Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Yogurts 6X37g

Good value
My kids like these more than the expensive brands
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 91kcal
Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.2%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Manioc and Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D
Keep refrigerated 2-5°CIf freezing, place in a freezer immediately after purchase and consume within the use by date. Do not refreeze. For use by date see back of pack
6 x 37g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 74g serving (2 tubes)
|Energy
|384kJ / 91kcal
|284kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|2.0g
|Of which Saturates
|1.8g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|9.0g
|Of which Sugars
|10.9g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|3.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.11g
|Calcium
|162mg (20% RI*)
|120mg (15% RI*)
|Vitamin D
|3.4µg (68% RI*)
|2.5µg (50% RI*)
|*RI: Reference Intake
|-
|-
