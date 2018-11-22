By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Yogurts 6X37g

£ 1.00
£0.45/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy384 kJ 91 kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour yogurt
  • Wildlife yogurt tubes are the perfect on the go yogurt snack for kids lunchboxes
  • Wildlife Choobs are Freezable yogurt tubes
  • Wildlife Choobs, a Kids yogurt for on the go snacking
  • Wildlife is also available in delicious Fromage Frais Pots
  • Recommended serving = 2x37g tubes (74g)
  • Calcium per serving = 120 mg
  • Vitamin D per serving = 2.5 µg
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • No colourings or artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 222g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.2%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Manioc and Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°CIf freezing, place in a freezer immediately after purchase and consume within the use by date. Do not refreeze. For use by date see back of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, remove from freezer 2-3 minutes before consuming.
  • Cut off end of tube with scissors before serving to children.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

6 x 37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 74g serving (2 tubes)
Energy 384kJ / 91kcal284kJ / 67kcal
Fat 2.7g2.0g
Of which Saturates 1.8g1.3g
Carbohydrate 12.1g9.0g
Of which Sugars 10.9g8.1g
Fibre <0.1g<0.1g
Protein 3.7g2.7g
Salt 0.15g0.11g
Calcium 162mg (20% RI*)120mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin D 3.4µg (68% RI*)2.5µg (50% RI*)
*RI: Reference Intake--

Good value

5 stars

My kids like these more than the expensive brands

