Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g

Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour or Raspberry Flavour or Apricot Flavour yogurt
- Wildlife yogurt tubes are the perfect on the go yogurt snack for kids lunchboxes
- Wildlife Choobs are Freezable yogurt tubes
- Wildlife Choobs, a Kids yogurt for on the go snacking
- Wildlife is also available in delicious Fromage Frais Pots
- Recommended serving = 2x37g tubes (74g)
- Calcium per serving = 120mg
- Vitamin D per serving = 2.5µg
- Great for lunchboxes
- No colourings or artificial sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 222g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.2%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Manioc and Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°CIf freezing, place in a freezer immediately after purchase and consume within the use by date. Do not refreeze. For use by date see back of pack
Preparation and Usage
- For best results, remove from freezer 2-3 minutes before consuming.
- Cut off end of tube with scissors before serving to children.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Colours
Name and address
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- Consumer Careline
- UK 0800 358 0401
Net Contents
6 x 37g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|385kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|Of which Saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|Of which Sugars
|10.9g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.15g
|Calcium
|162mg (20% RI*)
|Vitamin D
|3.4µg (68% RI*)
|*RI: Reference Intake
|-
