Petits Filous Chocolate & Vanilla Little Dairy Dessert 6X50g
Offer
Product Description
- Chocolate and Vanilla Flavour
- Dairy Dessert
- www.petitsfilous.co.uk
- Did you know?
- Frogs drink through their skin!
- Did you know?
- During your life, you will spend on average a third of your life sleeping.
- Did you know?
- Kaalas and primates are the only animals to have unique fingerprints.
- Did you know?
- Bones are stronger than some steels.
- Petits Filous is the best selling Kids Yogurt and Fromage Frais brand
- Petits Filous Crème Dessert for kids comes in Chocolate and Vanilla flavours
- Why not try Petits Filous delicious Dairy Desserts for kids?
- No artificial colours or sweeteners*
- *Like other desserts on the market
- Little desserts
- No artificial flavour
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
- Ireland.
- Consumer careline:
- UK: 0800 358 0401
Net Contents
6 x 50g ℮
- Per 100g:
- Energy550 kJ 131 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g
- Little desserts
- No artificial flavour
- No preservatives
- Chocolate Flavour
- Vanilla Flavour
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk 60%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar 7.4%, Modified Maize Starch, Lactose (Milk) Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonates, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Nutrition
Typical Values Per: 100g Per: 50g (1 pot) Energy: 550kJ/131kcal 268kJ/64kcal Fat: 4.9 g 2.5 g Of which Saturates: 3.3 g 1.7 g Carbohydrate: 17.1 g 8.6 g Of which Sugars: 15.0 g 7.5 g Fibre: 0.2 g 0.1 g Protein: 4.4 g 2.2 g Salt: 0.30 g 0.15 g Calcium: 120mg (15% RI*) 60mg Vitamin D: 1.5µg (30% RI*) 0.75µg (15% RI*) *RI: Reference Intake - -
- Per 100g:
- Energy536 kJ 128 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g
- Little desserts
- No artificial flavour
- No preservatives
- Chocolate Flavour
- Vanilla Flavour
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk 76%, Sugar 9.4%, Cream (Milk), Chocolate 2% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa 1.5%, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonates, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Nutrition
Typical Values Per: 100g Per: 50g (1 pot) Energy: 536kJ/128kcal 268kJ/64kcal Fat: 5.0 g 2.5 g Of which Saturates: 3.3 g 1.7 g Carbohydrate: 16.8 g 8.4 g Of which Sugars: 14.9 g 7.5 g Fibre: 0.9 g 0.4 g Protein: 3.5 g 1.7 g Salt: 0.27 g 0.14 g Calcium: 120mg (15% RI*) 60mg Vitamin D: 1.5µg (30% RI*) 0.75µg (15% RI*) *RI: Reference Intake - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019