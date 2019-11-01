Lynx Attract For Her Duo Gift Set
- LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER DUO GIFT SET
- Christmas just isn’t Christmas without Lynx gift pack. The Lynx iconic and well-loved gift sets help you find your magic at Christmas. There is a Lynx gift set for everyone in your life. An ideal gift for her, Lynx Attract for Her Duo Gift Set is the perfect stocking filler for Christmas. It was the first only female Bodyspray and Bodywash gift set from Lynx. Packed full of irresistible scents, Attract For Her Bodywash 250 ml and matching Attract for Her Bodyspray 150 ml, are a vibrant mixture of succulent fruit with gentle floral notes for a feminine accord - the perfect set of Christmas gifts for her. Help her find her magic with this classic shower and spray gift set. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long-lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx deodorants.
- How to use it: Shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs.
- Lynx Attract For Her Gift Pack: Attract For Her Bodyspray 150 ml and Lynx Attract For Her Bodywash 250 ml
- This gift set is an ideal stocking filler, secret Santa gift or all-round affordable gifts for her
- The perfect Christmas gifts for women
- Full-sized deodorant and bodywash included in your Christmas presents gift pack will make you smell great and feel fresh
- Looking for a nice idea for gifts for girls? A vibrant mixture of succulent fruit fragrance with gentle floral notes
- A women's toiletries gift set, perfect for any gifting occasion. Add to your Christmas gifts for her
Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Glycerin, Parfum, PPG 12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride
United Kingdom
- Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: N/A
- Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
2 x 1 ℮
