Hilltop Honey Manuka Honey Mgo 50 225G

Hilltop Honey Manuka Honey Mgo 50 225G
£ 8.00
£3.56/100g

Product Description

  • MGO 50+ Manuka Honey
  • Tested for authenticity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Produce of

Produced of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx 15 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Name and address

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • Powys,
  • SY16 3BD.

Return to

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • Powys,
  • SY16 3BD.
  • info@hilltop-honey.com
  • www.hilltop-honey.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1416kJ/333kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 83g
of which sugars 70g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

