Sunbites Grain Waves Sour Cream & Black Pepper 150G

Product Description
- Sour Cream and Cracked Black Pepper Flavour Multigrain Snack
- Follow us on Facebook to see how we're helping good grow.
- At Sunbites we have a belief that a little good can go a long way. That's why there's a little 'Taste Good' & 'Do Good' in every bite.
- Taste Good
- Following a passion for great textures & flavours we combine 3 whole grains corn, wheat, oats with scrumptious flavourings to create our crunchy and extraordinarily tasty Grain Waves.
- Do Good
- With every bag you and Sunbites will be helping a good cause.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 3 whole grains
- High in fibre
- No added MSG
- No artificial; colours, flavours, preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 150g
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrains (67%) (Whole Corn, Whole Wheat, Whole Oat Flour), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour (14%), Sugar, Sour Cream and Cracked Black Pepper Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sour Cream Powder (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate, Black Pepper, Salt]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Barley, Soya, Gluten, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g (%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|603 kJ
|2010 kJ
|-
|144 kcal (7%*)
|480 kcal
|Fat
|6.5 g (9%*)
|21.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.7 g (3%*)
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1 g
|60.3 g
|of which sugars
|2.5 g (3%*)
|8.4 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|6.6 g
|Protein
|2.3 g
|7.6 g
|Salt
|0.39 g (7%*)
|1.30 g
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
