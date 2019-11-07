By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roasting Parsnips 600G

2 Reviews
Tesco Roasting Parsnips 600G
£ 1.20
£0.20/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy531kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnips with sunflower oil, salt and black pepper.
  • SALT AND PEPPER DUSTING Carefully selected tender parsnips lightly seasoned for extra flavour
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsnip (94%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-35 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-35 minutes, turning halfway through.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (120g**)
Energy442kJ / 106kcal531kJ / 127kcal
Fat3.7g4.4g
Saturates0.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate13.5g16.2g
Sugars7.4g8.8g
Fibre7.0g8.4g
Protein1.2g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 480g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

These parsnips are a brilliant idea and would be f

3 stars

These parsnips are a brilliant idea and would be five stars but sadly the pepper needs to be removed.

Awful

1 stars

Cooked these for longer than stated but still stayed hard. Very dry.

