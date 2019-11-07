Tesco Roasting Parsnips 600G

These parsnips are a brilliant idea and would be f
These parsnips are a brilliant idea and would be five stars but sadly the pepper needs to be removed.
Awful
Cooked these for longer than stated but still stayed hard. Very dry.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 106kcal
INGREDIENTS: Parsnip (94%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-35 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-35 minutes, turning halfway through.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
600g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (120g**)
|Energy
|442kJ / 106kcal
|531kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|16.2g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|8.4g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 480g.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not eat raw..
