Magnum Double Salt Caramel Ice Cream Tub 440Ml

- Energy943 kJ 225 kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1348 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with salted caramel sauce (11%), salted sugar pieces (1%) and milk chocolate shell and shards (22%).
- Introducing NEW Magnum Double tubs. The Magnum double experience now in a tub format. Squeeze the pack, crack the thick Magnum chocolate shell and discover a layer of rich gooey salted caramel sauce. There you will find velvety dairy ice cream mixed with cracking chocolate shards and rich salted caramel sauce. The perfect partner for an indulgent night in. Discover the range and try Magnum Double Chocolate Deluxe and Magnum Double Dark Chocolate & Raspberry. All Magnum chocolate is sustainably certified by Rainforest Alliance. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We're working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Raspberry, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence?
- Magnum tub double salted caramel ice cream 440ml
- NEW Magnum Double tubs, now with a rich gooey sauce
- Cracking chocolate shell, rich gooey sauce and velvety ice cream with chocolate shards throughout
- Milk chocolate with dairy ice cream & rich salted caramel sauce
- Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
- Magnum chocolate and vanilla are Rainforest Alliance certified
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (16%), Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter1, Cocoa Mass1, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, Soybean Lecithin, E476), Salt, Stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), Flavourings (contain Milk), Corn Starch, Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces, Colour (E160b), 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten and Nuts
Storage
Store at -18ºC.Best before end: see lid.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline: 0800 731 1507
- Or UKIcare@unilever.com
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2x scoop**
|%* per 2x scoop
|Energy
|1348 kJ
|943 kJ
|-
|322 kcal
|225 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|19 g
|13 g
|19 %
|of which saturates
|12 g
|8,4 g
|42 %
|Carbohydrates
|34 g
|24 g
|9 %
|of which sugars
|29 g
|21 g
|23 %
|Protein
|3,8 g
|2,7 g
|5 %
|Salt
|0,37 g
|0,26 g
|4 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 2 x scoop = 100 ml = 70 g, 440 ml ≈ 4,5 x (2 x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
