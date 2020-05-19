Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Gin Fizz 250ml
Product Description
- Raspberry gin fizz
- Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Gin Liqueur perfectly mixed with fizzy white wine.
- 1.5 UK Units per can
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- Perfectly mixed with fizzy white wine
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
6% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End: See Base.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ideally serve chilled, over ice, at your favourite place with your favourite people
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
- Russell House,
- Dunnet Way,
- East Mains Industrial Estate,
- Broxburn,
Return to
- EH52 5BU.
- edinburghgin.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
