Koko Dairy Free Vanilla Yogurt Alternative Coconut Milk 450G

Product Description
- Coconut milk fermented with live dairy free cultures with vanilla and added calcium & vitamins
- Find out more at Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @kokodairyfree
- Our delicious vanilla yogurt alternative is made with freshly pressed coconut milk and live dairy free cultures. With a fresh, aromatic taste and light silky texture, it is perfect with fruits and cereals and in smoothies, dips and cooking.
- Smooth & fresh tasting with live cultures
- Added calcium + vitamins D2 & B12
- Contains live cultures
- Dairy, lactose, soya & gluten free
- Free from animal fats
- Free from GMOs
- Free from artificial flavours, preservatives and colourings
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk (17.7%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener: Guar Gum, Pectin, Essential Oil of Lemon, Vanilla Extract, Dextrose, Salt, Colour: Carotene, Carrot Concentrate, Vanilla Seeds, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, Non-Dairy Cultures (S.Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated and once opened consume within 3 days and by date shownFor Use By date see top of pack
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Koko Dairy Free,
- Coconut House,
- Tay Court,
- Isidore Road,
- Bromsgrove,
- Worcs,
Return to
- Koko Dairy Free,
- Coconut House,
- Tay Court,
- Isidore Road,
- Bromsgrove,
- Worcs,
- B60 3FQ.
- www.kokodairyfree.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|391kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|of which sugars
|9.6g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.33g
|Calcium
|128mg (16% RI*)
|Vitamin D2
|0.75µg (15% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15% RI*)
|* RI = of an adult's Daily Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019