Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Soft Cheese 170G

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 1.80
£10.59/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy302kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut oil alternative to soft cheese, with calcium.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Tapioca Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Soya Protein Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by 'best before' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1007kJ / 244kcal302kJ / 73kcal
Fat24.3g7.3g
Saturates20.9g6.3g
Carbohydrate5.8g1.7g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.2g
Protein0.2g0.1g
Salt0.8g0.2g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

not a great alternative for the cost anymore.

1 stars

Was a fantastic product. it really was a useful alternative to cheese, tasted great, good consistency. has since reduced in size yet price is similar.

Old one was great

1 stars

Please bring back the old one. So disappointing

Awful!

1 stars

Horrible taste! It's strange because it's very bland to start with then you get a horrible after taste. Will not purchase again! Awful!

Not an improved recipe!

2 stars

I used to really like the old version of this. Much more than Violife. This new recipe doesn't taste anywhere near as good as the last one. I won't be buying it again. Gutted :(

Why did you change the recipe!

1 stars

It has a distinct coconut taste which i'm not a fan of. It's more creamy I suppose. But the old recipe was significantly better. I'd probably have given more stars if it wasn't such a disappointing downgrade from the previous version they had. This version would spread more easily onto bread than the previous version. But I mainly used it for making a pasta sauce so flavour wise this is a waste.

Why change the recipe to tasteless gloop?

2 stars

Sadly I have to give a thumbs down to this soft vegan cheese. Tesco has changed the recipe making it softer and milder...I'd call it tasteless gloop. By contrast, the original recipe was delicious, made, I believe, by the Sheese people. Now I have to shop elsewhere to find Sheese. Great to see vegan foods on the shelves (so 2 stars as encouragement) but the strangely sloppy texture is wholly unpalatable.

Pointless ingredients change

1 stars

This review is on the behalf of my celiac son who also has both a dairy and potato allergy: Thanks a bunch Tesco. It's actually really hard to find free from 'dairy' items that haven't got potato in them (and don't get me started on gf items). There's not a single 'hard cheese' out there that I can have. Soft cheeses are usually OK, but for some unknown reason you had to change the recipe of a perfectly good soft cheese to one containing potato. Really hope this isn't a trend other supermarkets are going to follow.

