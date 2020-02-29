By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiddylicious Beef Lasagne 200G

Kiddylicious Beef Lasagne 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Product Description

  • Minced beef in a tomato sauce layered between pasta topped with a cheese sauce
  • Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • From layered lasagnes to comforting hotpots, with absolutely no added sugar or salt*; amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create.
  • *We don't add any salt to our Beef Lasagne but there's salt present in cheese as a natural preservative.
  • For busy parents who want to feed their little ones delicious and nutritious meals we have created a collection of family favourites which taste just as good as homemade.
  • Perfect for little ones exploring new tastes and textures, our range includes something for everyone.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Bite size chunks
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • BPA free
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 200G
Information

Ingredients

Cooked Lasagne (24%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg), Tomatoes (19%), Minced Beef (16%), Whole Milk, Carrots (11%), Water, Cornflour, Onions (3%), Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Black Pepper, Basil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store flat in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight. Once opened, eat immediately. Natural separation may occur - don't worry just stir.Not suitable for freezing. For best before end date please see film lid.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Heating instructions
  • Best served warm but can be enjoyed at room temperature too.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film.
  • Gently warm in the microwave.
  • Spoon into a bowl, stir and enjoy - always test the temperature before serving to your little one.
  • Do not heat in an oven. Do not reheat.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Kiddy Care: Kiddylicious Beef Lasagne is developed specifically for children from 12 months.
  • Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying this meal.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL.

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 200g serving
Energy (kJ)418836
Energy (kcal)100200
Fat (g)3.87.6
(of which saturates) (g)2.34.6
Carbohydrate (g)11.122.2
(of which sugars) (g)†2.14.2
Fibre (g)1.83.6
Protein (g)4.48.8
Salt (g)0.080.15
†Contains naturally occuring sugar--

Safety information

Kiddy Care: Kiddylicious Beef Lasagne is developed specifically for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying this meal.

