Pizza Express American Classic Pepperoni Pizza458g

Tasteless!
Do not recommend this Pizza it was bland and tasteless, waste of money!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1181kJ
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (17%), Water, Tomato, Pepperoni (9%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Caraway, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Anise, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper
Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze.For Use By date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
P.S. If there's any leftover, please don't reheat it, it's nicer cold.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. The first step to pizza heaven is a piping hot oven.
2. Get rid of all the packaging and even out the toppings. If you're feeling creative, add some of your own.
3. Drizzle a little olive oil over your pizza to give it a crispier finish.
4. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
5. Cook in line with the timings below. You'll know it's done when the cheese is golden brown and the base is crispy.
6. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven (just like we do). Enjoy!
Fan 180°C 16-18 mins, 200°C 16-18 mins, Gas 6 18-20 mins
This pack contains 2 servings
458g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as cooked
|Per 1/2 pizza as cooked
|Energy
|1181kJ
|2563kJ
|-
|282kcal
|611kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|26.5g
|of which Saturates
|5.5g
|11.9g
|Carbohydrates
|29.4g
|63.8g
|of which Sugars
|2.9g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|12.9g
|28.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.8g
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
