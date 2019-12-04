By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pizza Express American Classic Pepperoni Pizza458g

Pizza Express American Classic Pepperoni Pizza458g
£ 6.00
£1.31/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 Pizza
  • Energy2563kJ 611kcal
    31%
  • Fat26.5g
    38%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1181kJ

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
  • Pizza Makers Since 1965
  • Since PizzaExpress began, our pizzaiolos have been pioneers in crafting your favourite pizza with passion and pride. Our quality ingredients are what inspire our recipes everyday. Best served and shared with friends.
  • Great pizza, good times
  • Pepperoni, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
  • Pack size: 458g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (17%), Water, Tomato, Pepperoni (9%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Caraway, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Anise, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze.For Use By date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
P.S. If there's any leftover, please don't reheat it, it's nicer cold.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. The first step to pizza heaven is a piping hot oven.
2. Get rid of all the packaging and even out the toppings. If you're feeling creative, add some of your own.
3. Drizzle a little olive oil over your pizza to give it a crispier finish.
4. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
5. Cook in line with the timings below. You'll know it's done when the cheese is golden brown and the base is crispy.
6. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven (just like we do). Enjoy!
Fan 180°C 16-18 mins, 200°C 16-18 mins, Gas 6 18-20 mins

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.

Net Contents

458g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as cookedPer 1/2 pizza as cooked
Energy 1181kJ2563kJ
-282kcal611kcal
Fat 12.2g26.5g
of which Saturates 5.5g11.9g
Carbohydrates29.4g63.8g
of which Sugars 2.9g6.3g
Fibre 1.3g2.8g
Protein 12.9g28.0g
Salt 1.3g2.8g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless!

1 stars

Do not recommend this Pizza it was bland and tasteless, waste of money!

