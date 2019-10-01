By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G
£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (100g)
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Red onion, mixed bell peppers, courgette and cherry tomatoes.
  • Tesco Mediterranean Roasting Vegetables prepared with red onion, mixed bell peppers, courgette and cherry tomatoes.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Sweet & juicy
  • Prepared with red onion, mixed bell peppers, courgette and cherry tomatoes
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion, Mixed Bell Peppers, Courgette, Cherry Tomatoes.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7
Remove all packaging and spread contents evenly on a baking tray.
Coat vegetables with 15ml (1tbsp.) of oil and season if desired.
Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Alternatively, remove sleeve and film lid. Coat vegetables with 15ml (1tbsp.) of oil and season if desired. Place the foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (100g)
Energy118kJ / 28kcal118kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.7g4.7g
Sugars4.1g4.1g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Needs more veg less onion

3 stars

It was fresh but too much onion - more vegetables needed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Cheese And Garlic Stuffed Mushrooms 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G

£ 1.00
£2.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Potato Slices 350G

£ 1.60
£4.58/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here