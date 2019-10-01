Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

Needs more veg less onion
It was fresh but too much onion - more vegetables needed.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion, Mixed Bell Peppers, Courgette, Cherry Tomatoes.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7
Remove all packaging and spread contents evenly on a baking tray.
Coat vegetables with 15ml (1tbsp.) of oil and season if desired.
Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Alternatively, remove sleeve and film lid. Coat vegetables with 15ml (1tbsp.) of oil and season if desired. Place the foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|118kJ / 28kcal
|118kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
