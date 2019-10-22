By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Cranberry Almond & Hazelnut Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Cranberry Almond & Hazelnut Dark Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate with cranberries, almonds and hazelnuts.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Cranberries 3, 5%, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Almonds 3, 3%, Hazelnuts 2%, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrose, Fleur de Sel (Sea Salt), Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400 Oloron-Saint-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2160 kJ / 518 kcal
Fat 29 g
- of which saturates16 g
Carbohydrate 55 g
- of which sugars 53 g
Protein 5,1 g
Salt 0,21 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Simply delicious!

5 stars

Simply delicious!

