Brothers Parma Violet Flavour Cider 500Ml
Product Description
- Parma Violet Flavour Cider
- Made by 4 brothers in Somerset. Making distinctive fruit ciders that deliver bold and intriguing flavours that think outside the bottle. A delicate flavour of sweet violets with a subtle hint of floral notes. Be unconventional.
- Born in a field in Somerset
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
- A delicate flavour of sweet violets with a subtle hint of floral notes
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled over ice.
Name and address
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- England,
- BA4 5ND.
Return to
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- England,
- BA4 5ND.
- Tel: 01749 333456
- www.brotherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
