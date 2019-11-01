Peppa Pig Peppa's Camper Van
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium EDTA, Cocamide DEA, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric Acid
Made in PRC
- Washball Sponge
- Rinse before Use. After use rinse in clean water.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- Bath and Shower Gel
- Avoid contact with eyes. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Test on small area of skin first time use for sensitivity or allergic reaction. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. For external use only. Adult supervision recommended. WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause a choking hazard if swallowed.
- Kokomo,
- The Core,
- Milton Hill,
- Abingdon,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX13 6AB,
- U.K.
- contact@kokomostudio.com
- www.kokomostudio.com
- www.peppapig.com
36 Months
