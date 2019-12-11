By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Space Raiders Pickled Onion Flavoured Snacks 8X11.8G

Space Raiders Pickled Onion Flavoured Snacks 8X11.8G
£ 1.00
£1.06/100g
Each 11.8g pack contains
  • Energy242kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.39g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2047kJ

Product Description

  • Pickled Onion Flavour Corn Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Wheat Crunchies®
  • Discos®
  • Nik Naks®
  • Baked not fried
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 94.4g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (22%), Pickled Onion Flavour [Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate, Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Flavourings, Cayenne Extract, Ground White Pepper], Dried Potato, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

11.8g pack = 1 serving

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

8 x 11.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 11.8g Pack
Energy 2047kJ242kJ
-488kcal58kcal
Fat 23g2.7g
of which Saturates 2.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 62g7.3g
of which Sugars 1.9g<0.5g
Fibre 1.2g<0.5g
Protein 6.0g0.7g
Salt 3.3g0.39g
11.8g pack = 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

