Space Raiders Pickled Onion Flavoured Snacks 8X11.8G

- Energy242kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.39g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2047kJ
Product Description
- Pickled Onion Flavour Corn Snacks
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Baked not fried
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 94.4g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil (22%), Pickled Onion Flavour [Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate, Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Flavourings, Cayenne Extract, Ground White Pepper], Dried Potato, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
11.8g pack = 1 serving
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
8 x 11.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 11.8g Pack
|Energy
|2047kJ
|242kJ
|-
|488kcal
|58kcal
|Fat
|23g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|2.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|7.3g
|of which Sugars
|1.9g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|0.7g
|Salt
|3.3g
|0.39g
|11.8g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
