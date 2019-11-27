By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nutella Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa 3 Pack 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Nutella Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa 3 Pack 90G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£3.34/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

Per portion (15g):
  • Energy336 kJ 80 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
  • Spread happiness this Christmas with Nutella®.
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep at room temperature.Do not store in the fridge Best Before: See Lid

Number of uses

Portions per jar = 2 x 15g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsaleroad,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsaleroad,
  • Cork.
  • www.nutella.com
  • Customer Careline
  • Tel:00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (15 g)% RI* per portion
Energy (kJ /22523364 %
kcal)53980
Fat (g)30.94.67 %
of which Saturates (g)10.61.68 %
Carbohydrates (g)57.58.63 %
of which Sugars (g)56.38.49 %
Protein (g)6.30.92 %
Salt (g)0.1070.0160 %
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Cadbury Stocking Selection Box 194G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.55/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here