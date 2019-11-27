Nutella Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa 3 Pack 90G
Product Description
- Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
- Spread happiness this Christmas with Nutella®.
- Free from artificial colours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Keep at room temperature.Do not store in the fridge Best Before: See Lid
Number of uses
Portions per jar = 2 x 15g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsaleroad,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsaleroad,
- Cork.
- www.nutella.com
- Customer Careline
- Tel:00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
3 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (15 g)
|% RI* per portion
|Energy (kJ /
|2252
|336
|4 %
|kcal)
|539
|80
|Fat (g)
|30.9
|4.6
|7 %
|of which Saturates (g)
|10.6
|1.6
|8 %
|Carbohydrates (g)
|57.5
|8.6
|3 %
|of which Sugars (g)
|56.3
|8.4
|9 %
|Protein (g)
|6.3
|0.9
|2 %
|Salt (g)
|0.107
|0.016
|0 %
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
