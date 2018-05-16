Product Description
- Nivea Sweet Lips Gift Set
- NIVEA GIFTSET Sweet Lips
- This gorgeous collection of NIVEA Lip Butters are a delicious treat for lips and make a perfect stocking filler gift for this Christmas. With 3 different flavours presented in a fun heart shaped keepsake tin, these lip balms are full of flavour, long-lasting care and beautiful scents to help keep lips moisturised and feeling soft throughout the winter. The perfect gift for Mum, friends, family or secret Santa! The full set contains: NIVEA Vanilla & Macadamia Caring Lip Butter 16.7g, NIVEA Coconut Caring Lip Butter 16.7g, and NIVEA Raspberry Rose Caring Lip Butter 16.7g.
- Ideal Christmas gift for her, all for under £10.
- NIVEA® Vanilla & Macadamia Caring Lip Butter
- Made in Belgium.
- NIVEA® Coconut Caring Lip Butter
- Made in Germany.
- NIVEA® Raspberry Rosé Caring Lip Butter
- Made in Germany.
- Tin
- Country of Origin: China.
- Material: Tinplate.
- Not suitable for food storage.
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Vanilla & Macadamia Caring Lip Butter: Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Myristyl Lactate, Octyldodecanol, Tristearin, Stearyl Behenate, Triisostearin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, BHT, Aroma, CI 77492, NIVEA® Coconut Caring Lip Butter: Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Myristyl Lactate, Octyldodecanol Tristearin, Stearyl Behenate, Triisostearin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, BHT, Aroma, NIVEA® Raspberry Rosé Caring Lip Butter: Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Myristyl Lactate, Octyldodecanol, Tristearin, Stearyl Behenate, Triisostearin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, BHT, Aroma, CI 15850
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.com
