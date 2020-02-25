Thornbridge Jaipur Ipa 330Ml
- 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
- Jaipur comes with over 100 worldwide awards. This iconic American style IPA has a complexity of flavour created by a six-dimensional experience.
- Chinook, Centennial, Ahtanum, Simcoe, Columbus, Cascade
- Straw
- Lemon Zest, Quaffable
- Honey, Lemongrass
- Thai Curry
- Inspired by the Peak District
- Pack size: 330ML
Water, Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
1.95
5.9% vol
Beer
Ambient
For Best Before See Base.
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
- Brewed by:
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
- thornbridge.co.uk
18 Years
330ml ℮
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
