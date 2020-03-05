Lindt Lindor Milk & White Chocolate Box 200G
- Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting white filling
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Pack size: 200G
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable Keep cool Best before: (See back)
Manufactured in Italy
- Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
- IT-21056,
- Induno Olona (VA).
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2607 kJ / 628 kcal
|Fat
|48 g
|- of which saturates
|36 g
|Carbohydrate
|43 g
|- of which sugars
|42 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
