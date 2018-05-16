Tesco Finest Jerk Chicken Handcooked Crisps 150G

- Energy513kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2052kJ / 491kcal
Product Description
- Jerk chicken flavour potato crisps.
- Hand cooked crisps Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- British potatoes
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Chicken Powder, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Powder, Allspice Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Ginger Powder, Capsicum Extract, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2052kJ / 491kcal
|513kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|25.8g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|14.0g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
