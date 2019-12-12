St Louis Premium Gueuze Lambic Beer 37.5Cl

Product Description
- Spontaneously fermented beer.
- Brewed within the Kingdom of Belgium
- Pack size: 37.5cl
Information
Ingredients
Contains Wheat and Malt of Barley, Sugar, Sweetener: Steviolglycosides from Stevia
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.69
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Br. Van Honsebrouck,
- Ingelmunstersestraat 80,
- BE-8870 Izegem.
Return to
- www.vanhonsebrouck.be
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
37.5cl ℮
