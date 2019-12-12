By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Louis Premium Gueuze Lambic Beer 37.5Cl

St Louis Premium Gueuze Lambic Beer 37.5Cl
£ 3.00
£8.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spontaneously fermented beer.
  • Brewed within the Kingdom of Belgium
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

Contains Wheat and Malt of Barley, Sugar, Sweetener: Steviolglycosides from Stevia

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.69

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Br. Van Honsebrouck,
  • Ingelmunstersestraat 80,
  • BE-8870 Izegem.

Return to

  • www.vanhonsebrouck.be

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

