By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 10 Prawn Roses 180G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest 10 Prawn Roses 180G
£ 5.00
£2.78/100g

Offer

One prawn rose
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped prawn in a chilli sauce wrapped in filo pastry.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Juicy pieces of king prawn in a spicy chilli and sesame sauce, hand wrapped in crisp filo pastry.
  • Juicy pieces of king prawn in a spicy chilli and sesame sauce, hand wrapped in crisp filo pastry.
  • All our prawns are responsibly sourced from Tesco approved farms.
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Discovering wondrous, festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (42%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Yam Bean, Onion, Red Chilli, Coriander, Corn Starch, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, Sugar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam, using prawns from Vietnam. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn rose (17g**)
Energy1264kJ / 303kcal215kJ / 51kcal
Fat18.1g3.1g
Saturates2.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate23.4g4.0g
Sugars2.5g0.4g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein10.7g1.8g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 170g.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Picked these up in November to try as canapes....they're lovely! They look great, are freezable, taste of prawn,and have a little chilli bite. Having trouble finding them again so ordering online. Fingers crossed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 12 Duck Selection 204G

£ 4.00
£1.97/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 10 Tempura King Prawns 175G

£ 4.00
£2.29/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Crispy Katsu Chicken Curry Spring Rolls 242G

£ 5.00
£20.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Crispy Wrapped King Prawn Selection 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here