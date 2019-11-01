Calcot Spa Blissful Bath Escape
Offer
Product Description
- Calcot Spa Blissful Bath Escape
- Calcot Spa Blissful Bath Escape
- CALCOT SPA BLISSFUL BATH ESCAPE
- CALCOT SPA is an award winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks , just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bath in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub wood cracles on the open fire and the mood is one of complete well being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are . "a hot bath in a quiet place is said to be a cure for many things" 1 x 100ml e Bath Essence 1 x 100ml e Bath Gel 1 x 100ml e Bath Float 1 X 50g e Bath Salts The Calm Mind Bath Essence At the end of a stressful day, add to warm, running water. Lie back and let the fragrant essences soothe your mind, while the soft bubbles gently cleanse your skin. The Beautiful Sleep Bath Gel Create a quiet space. Dim the lights and relax in the warm scented bubbles and think happy thoughts. Sweet Dreams. Lazing Evening The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Bath Float Lie back in the soft bubbles, close your eyes and breathe in the calming scent of Orange Blossom and Wild Rose. Wrap yourself in a warm towel and relax. The Beautiful Sleep Bath Salts Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of any day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon–Sat, 9am–6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com BOTTLE - PLASTIC Widely recycled TRAY - PLASTIC Widely recycled BOX - CARD Widely recycled
- "A hot bath in a quiet place is said to be a cure for many things"
- Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
Information
Ingredients
The Calm Mind Bath Essence: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 19140, CI 16035, The Beautiful Sleep Bath Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Extract, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090, The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Bath Float: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Cymbidium Grandiflorum (Orchid) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, CI 17200, CI 16035, The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Parfum
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- The Calm Mind Bath Essence
- At the end of a stressful day, add to warm, running water. Lie back and let the fragrant essences soothe your mind, while the soft bubbles gently cleanse your skin
- The Beautiful Sleep Bath Gel
- Create a quiet space. Dim the lights and relax in the warm scented bubbles and think happy thoughts. Sweet dreams.
- The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Bath Float
- Lie back in the soft bubbles, close your eyes and breathe in the calming scent of Orange Blossom and Wild Rose. Wrap yourself in a warm towel and relax.
- The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Bath Salts
- Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of the day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water.
- Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Widely Recycled Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our promise
- We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
Net Contents
50g e Destress Bath Salts
Safety information
Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019