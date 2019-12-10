By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Red Leg Vanilla Ginger & Pineapple Spiced Rum 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Red Leg Vanilla Ginger & Pineapple Spiced Rum 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spiced Rum
  • As rum lovers we simply wanted to craft the best tasting rum. We proudly created RedLeg, our award winning Caribbean spiced rum which we rest in oak barrels and infuse with Jamaican vanilla and ginger. For this special edition we've added caramelised pineapple in celebration of traditional hospitality and friendship in the Caribbean.
  • Distilled in the Caribbean
  • Smooth tasting
  • Infused with vanilla, ginger & caramelised pineapple
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • RedLeg Rum Company Ltd.,
  • SE1 2HB.

Return to

  • RedLeg Rum Company Ltd.,
  • SE1 2HB.
  • redlegrum.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A superb rum as good as the best

5 stars

As an ex publicans for 30 years I know my rum and this ranks amongst the best A superb drink with a little ice nothing else

