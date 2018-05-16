Tesco Santa & Gingerbread Men Jelly Sweets 75G

- Energy342kJ 80kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ
Product Description
- Fruit flavour jelly sweets.
- Festive duo
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitols), Pork Gelatine, Juice from Concentrate (5%) [Grape, Pear, Pineapple, Peach], Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavourings, Gelling Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Tomato, Pumpkin, Radish, Apple], Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/3 of a bag (25g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|1366kJ
|342kJ
|-
|322kcal
|80kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|74.6g
|18.6g
|of which sugars
|44.0g
|11.0g
|12%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|1%
|Pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
