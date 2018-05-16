By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Santa & Gingerbread Men Jelly Sweets 75G

Tesco Santa & Gingerbread Men Jelly Sweets 75G

1/3 of a bag
  • Energy342kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.0g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour jelly sweets.
  • Festive duo
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitols), Pork Gelatine, Juice from Concentrate (5%) [Grape, Pear, Pineapple, Peach], Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavourings, Gelling Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Tomato, Pumpkin, Radish, Apple], Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/3 of a bag (25g)% RI*
Energy 1366kJ342kJ
-322kcal80kcal4%
Fat 0.2g<0.1g0%
of which saturates 0.2g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 74.6g18.6g
of which sugars 44.0g11.0g12%
Fibre 0.2g0.1g
Protein 6.8g1.7g
Salt 0.1g0.1g1%
Pack contains 3 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

